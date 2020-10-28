Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Wed October 28 2020

How to Get the Most Out of a Playa del Carmen Vacation

Hilton Playa del Carmen
PHOTO: A couple shopping during a stay at Hilton Playa del Carmen. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

One of the many draws to Riviera Maya is the sophisticated resort town of Playa del Carmen. Here, travelers are met with modern amenities, yet the destination still holds true to its small-town charm.

The famed Fifth Avenue is filled with fun vacation activities, and travelers looking for plentiful shopping, local entertainment and authentic dining opportunities will want to put at least one visit to this area on their agenda.

In order to get the most out of a visit to Playa del Carmen, it makes sense to stay nearby. Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Hilton Playa del Carmen is conveniently located just steps away from the vibrant Fifth Avenue, putting guests in a prime location for their stay.

With an oceanfront setting, visitors to this adults-only resort are spoiled with sweeping ocean views and palm-lined, white-sand beaches. The property is home to seven restaurants, five bars and lounges, a fully-equipped fitness center and relaxing pool and beach areas.

Adults staying at Hilton Playa del Carmen can pass the time by taking part in cooking demonstrations, tequila tastings, watersports, scuba lessons, live entertainment and much more—all while enjoying unlimited dining and drinks.

Tequila tasting at Hilton Playa del Carmen
PHOTO: Tequila tasting at Hilton Playa del Carmen. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

When guests are ready to venture off property, Fifth Avenue’s bustling atmosphere is within walking distance. Playa del Carmen has earned the reputation of being one of the Caribbean’s trendiest travel destinations, and its allure goes far beyond the chic streets and local eateries.

The city invites tourists to explore stunning beaches, world-class golf courses and Mayan ruins. With a snorkel or dive session, moray eels, sea turtles and colorful coral can all be discovered, and with a ziplining experience, visitors can take in the canopy of the Mayan jungle.

Xcaret is also located nearby. Part archaeological park, part nature reserve, tourists can see native animals or float along an underground river during this excursion.

Hilton Playa del Carmen
PHOTO: Enjoy Hilton Playa del Carmen's unlimited dining options. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

From thrill-seekers and history buffs to beach bums and foodies, Playa del Carmen has something to satisfy everyone’s vacation needs, and a stay at Hilton Playa del Carmen puts visitors right where they need to be in order to get the most out of this charming destination.

With Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Playa Safe Stay promise, guests can rest assured the resort company is doing everything it can to allow for visitors to enjoy an engaging and exciting stay while also preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

