Playa Resorts Makes Safe Stay Promise
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff July 14, 2020
Playa Hotels & Resorts announced its Playa Safe Stay promise back in May and is committed to ensuring that its guests are able to have an engaging and exciting stay while preventing transmission of COVID-19.
Now that resorts have reopened, the guest experience has been re-imagined to include new cleaning protocols, new arrival and departure methods, enhanced training and more.
What to Expect Each Day
Playa has initiated high-standards of cleanliness and employee care. There are regular health screenings for workers that include proper protective gear and temperature checks, among other requirements.
Associates and guests are required to observe physical distancing standards, staying six feet apart. Seating areas have been redesigned in restaurants, entertainment venues, pool decks and areas where guests gather.
High-touch and high-traffic areas are cleaned hourly, and all outside vendors are required to observe similar standards and specific measures of cleanliness.
“With Hyatt and Hilton, our guests are assured new standards of cleanliness while enjoying Playa's unmatched experience of all-inclusive, worry-free, luxury,” said Bruce Wardinski, CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts.
A Meaningful Stay
While cleanliness is top of mind for Playa, that doesn’t mean that fun has been excluded.
"It was encouraging to see the word ‘fun' as a point that was raised ... given what has unfolded in the last eight weeks,” said Kevin Froemming, chief commercial officer, during a May 6 webinar for travel advisors and hosted by Playa. “Luckily we have the best operations teams in the business, and some very talented associates that will deliver the confidence our guests need and the fun our guests desire.”
Alex Stadlin, chief operating officer, noted some specifics about the new policies at Playa properties.
“We continue to review, expand and develop protocols to address certain guest expectations related to anti-viral protocols and cleanliness,” Stadlin noted.
Key points of the Playa Safe Stay also include:
—Guests will find antibacterial gel dispensary stations throughout the resorts.
—Guest luggage will be disinfected upon arrival.
—The resorts will limit queues and guest traffic to observe social distancing.
—Guests will find sanitizing and sealing of in-suite amenities.
—There will be strict regulation, monitoring and limited access for local deliveries.
—24-hour medical teams will be available on-call and on-property.
Click here to learn more.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Caribbean, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS