A Romantic Proposal at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta has always been, and continues to be, one of Stacy Cahill’s favorite resorts.
“While it’s not a couples-only resort, I think it is very romantic. I love the size of the resort. It feels intimate and easy for destination wedding groups to find each other,” said Cahill, manager of Spring, Texas-based Ace Travel House. “The sunsets are absolutely amazing! I also love the mountains in the background and all the lush tropical plants that surround the resort.”
Adding to the romantic ambiance of the property is the secluded feel of its beach, as there are no other resorts next to it. “Therefore, the only people on your beach are other Hyatt guests!” she said.
So it stood to reason that Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta was the first resort that came to mind when Cahill’s nephew, Daniel Gerzsenyi, told her that he was planning to propose to his girlfriend, Mikaylan Sickle, and needed resort and destination recommendations.
“I knew the romance team and the Playa sales team would help me pull off the perfect proposal for Daniel and Mikaylan,” she said.
Although Gerzsenyi knew Mexico had been hit by COVID-19, he and Sickle were not terribly concerned about health issues because they are both young with no pre-existing conditions.
Nonetheless, he was astounded by the resort’s health and safety protocols. “Hyatt Ziva completely blew my expectations away in terms of cleanliness,” he said. “Throughout the four-day trip, the staff was clearly taking precautions seriously.”
Upon arrival, the couples’ bags were immediately disinfected; they were offered hand sanitizer, and all staff always work masks.
“It seemed like I saw a staff member was wiping down high-touch areas every time I left the room,” Gerzsenyi said, adding that outdoor seating was available at each restaurant they dined at and it was easy to find their own space at the pools and on the beach.
Still, Gerzsenyi noted that he was a little concerned about the proposal location, as he wouldn’t be able to see it until the day before the proposal.
“When I arrived on Saturday, I met with the hotel staff and they assured me that each of the details we had discussed would be taken care of. Once again, Hyatt surpassed all my expectations,” he said. “The decorations at the gazebo were perfect. Rose petals and candles lined a path to the gazebo with a heart made of rose petals in the center. The gazebo was covered with red drapes and flowered which added to the already gorgeous view overlooking the ocean.”
But it didn’t stop there.
“Hyatt surprised us with dinner on the beach,” Gerzsenyi said. “Tiki torches led us to another rose covered wooden structure facing the ocean with lights organized into hearts in the sand in front of us. Our table was covered with candles and more rose petals.”
Suffice it to say the proposal was a success. “On the flight home my fiance cried happy tears when she remarked how perfect our trip was,” he said. “She even commented that she would get married at the same hotel.”
While the couple finds that idea very compelling, they said many of their close friends and family don’t have passports and would be unable to join them.
For her part, Cahill is thrilled that the trip went off without a hitch. “I am so happy that COVID is not stopping this young couple from falling in love and starting a new life together,” she said. “2020 was definitely a great year for this young couple!”
Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta is operated by Playa Hotels & Resorts.
