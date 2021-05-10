Hyatt Announces Return of ‘Hyatt Loves Local’ Initiatives
Hyatt announced that it has made 160 Hyatt Loves Local collaborations throughout the world to help strengthen local businesses that were hit the hardest throughout the pandemic.
The community-centered initiative began in 2020 to help provide exposure and resources to local businesses that have struggled throughout the pandemic. This year, Hyatt Loves Local focuses on minority- and women-owned businesses in the well-being, arts and entertainment, voluntourism, traveling with pets and culinary categories.
In the wellbeing category, the Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland has collaborated with My Aroma Rocks, a local female-owned mind-body-spirit company that specializes in aromatherapy, as well as Aesthete Tea, a female- and QBIPOC-owned organic loose-leaf tea and herbal blend brand, to offer guests a “Self Care” room package.
The Hyatt Place Madison/Downtown in Wisconsin is helping in the arts and entertainment category, using its lobby to sell craft kits from Revel Madison, a female-owned DIY arts and crafts business that had to close its craft bar during the pandemic. It will also sell lipstick from minority- and woman-owned Marie Hunter Beauty.
Lastly, the Hyatt Regency Calgary in Alberta, Canada has created a rooftop garden to grow fresh produce for the Calgary Community Fridge. World of Hyatt members and members of the community can pick the produce for donation.
“Based on how enthusiastically guests and colleagues embraced Hyatt Loves Local since launch last year, we are excited to expand the program with more than 100 new community collaborations that truly support the people, businesses and organizations that are the foundation of the local communities in which Hyatt hotels operate,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and insights. “Hyatt has been advancing care across communities for more than 60 years and to see Hyatt’s role helping small businesses thrive through Hyatt Loves Local last year has been a rewarding experience. We are proud to continue supporting communities while simultaneously offering our guests experiences that celebrate the future and recovery of travel.”
One hundred Hyatt hotels across its many brands are participating in this program. To see the full list of Hyatt Loves Local initiatives, please click here.
