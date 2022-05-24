Hyatt Debuts New Caption by Hyatt Brand
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 24, 2022
Hyatt will celebrate the launching of its latest lifestyle brand, Caption by Hyatt, with the new Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee this summer.
The Caption by Hyatt brand encapsulates the upscale hotel experience and a do-good mentality. From eco-friendly furnishings to freshly prepared meals with locally sourced ingredients, Caption by Hyatt-branded hotels strive to do good in the communities in which they’re located, while also fostering a sense of comfort and belonging for guests.
Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis will have 126 rooms and feature the Talk Shop, a multi-purpose cafe, bar and restaurant where people can work, hang out and enjoy food throughout the day. Part of the hotel is located in the historic Wm. C Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop.
Each Caption by Hyatt hotel will feature contemporary-meets-urban industrial aesthetics, featuring hand-painted murals, bright pops of color and some eco-friendly or locally produced touches. This includes prohibiting single-use plastics, placing hydration stations on each floor and more.
“The Caption by Hyatt brand was designed to reimagine what it means to see your own lifestyle and values reflected in travel,” shares vice president and global brand leader of Hyatt’s lifestyle & luxury brands, Crystal Vinisse Thomas. “We wanted to offer a space where you can do you and be you and create an environment that encourages guests to make the Caption by Hyatt experience their own. We’re thrilled to see the first Caption by Hyatt hotel come to life on vibrant Beale Street in Memphis.”
Other future Caption by Hyatt properties currently in development will open through 2025 in Shanghai, Tokyo, Osaka and Saigon.
