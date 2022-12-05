Hyatt Expanding Independent Collection Brands Across the Globe Through 2025
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz December 05, 2022
Hyatt Hotel Corporation is expanding its Independent Collection brands through 2025, with exciting new openings and properties in development around the world across The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt brands.
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt will celebrate four new openings in 2023: NUMU, in San Miguel de Allende; Grand Hansa Hotel in Helsinki, Finland; a currently unnamed boutique chalet hotel in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, opening at the end of 2023; and the second Unbound Collection by Hyatt property in Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, the historic Noor-Us-Sabah Palace in Bhopal, India will undergo a large refurbishment before debuting as a heritage hotel and member of the brand in 2025.
The Destination by Hyatt brand will celebrate two openings next year. The Banyan Cay Resort and Golf in West Palm Beach, Florida will open in the summer of 2023, featuring an 18-hole golf course. The Grand Resort Qingchengshan in China will offer easy access to two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: a center of ancient Taoism, Mount Qingcheng, and Dujiangyan, a Qin-era hydro-engineering project.
New JdV by Hyatt openings will inspire travelers around the world to get in touch with their neighborhoods. In 2023, the brand will celebrate the opening of The Pell in Middletown, Rhode Island; FirstName Bordeaux in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France; FILA HOUSE Shanghai in 2024 and Ronil in Baga, India.
“Each brand in the Independent Collection offers distinct properties that are all unique and feature one-of-a-kind experiences for every occasion with more than 100 properties worldwide across all three brands – from on-site beekeeping and aerial yoga at Rancho Pescadero, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, to embracing local history in Kelso, United Kingdom at Schloss Roxburghe Golf Hotel, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand,” said Katie Johnson, global brand leader, Independent Collection, Hyatt. “We are excited to continue adding new luxury and lifestyle hotels on an even greater scale globally with openings in new key leisure markets like Mexico.”
