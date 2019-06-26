Hyatt Expands Rewards Program to Alila Hotels and Resorts
Hotel & Resort June 26, 2019
WHY IT RATES: This new program expansion allows World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points and enjoy in-hotel benefits at 16 participating Alila properties throughout Asia, Southwest Asia, and the U.S. —Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the introduction of Alila Hotels into the World of Hyatt loyalty program beginning June 25, 2019.
This program expansion allows World of Hyatt members to enjoy more unique stay options, the ability to earn and redeem points and enjoy in-hotel benefits at 16 participating Alila properties located throughout Asia, Southwest Asia, and the U.S.
This program addition quickly follows Hyatt’s November 2018 acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality and its recent integration of the Thompson Hotels and Joie de Vivre brands, with the Destination Hotels brand set to follow later this year.
Sixteen Alila hotels are joining World of Hyatt beginning June 25, 2019, through July 16, 2019, including:
—Ventana Big Sur - an Alila Resort – Big Sur, California (June 25)
—Alila Solo – Solo (Surakarta), Central Java, Indonesia (June 25)
—Alila Seminyak – Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia (June 25)
—Studios at Alila Seminyak – Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia (June 25)
—Alila Ubud – Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia (June 25)
—Alila Villas Uluwatu – Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia (June 25)
—Alila Villas Koh Russey – Koh Russey, Sihanoukville Province, Cambodia (June 26)
—Alila Bangsar – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (June 26)
—Alila Manggis – Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia (June 26)
—Alila SCBD – Jakarta, Java, Indonesia (June 26)
—Alila Diwa Goa – Salcette, Goa, India (July 15)
—The Diwa Club by Alila – Salcette, Goa, India (July 15)
—Alila Jabal Akhdar – Jabal Al Akhdar, Oman (July 15)
—Alila Fort Bishangarh – Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (July 16)
—Alila Anji – Anji, Zhejiang, China (July 16)
—Alila Wuzhen – Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China (July 16)
“Following the additions of the Thompson Hotels and Joie de Vivre brands into World of Hyatt, we are thrilled to introduce Alila as the next former Two Roads brand to join the loyalty program,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “Alila is an award-winning brand known for its combination of innovative design and eco-luxury in unique locations, set apart by an unprecedented level of private space, crafted artisanship, personalized hospitality, and bespoke journeys. We are looking forward to offering our World of Hyatt members the opportunity to discover even more unique destinations and exclusive experiences at these remarkable properties while enjoying the rewards they’ve come to expect from World of Hyatt.”
Following the completion of the Alila Hotels integration on July 16, 2019, more than 40 hotels across the Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre and Alila brands will have joined World of Hyatt in many new destinations including Zihuatanejo, Mexico, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia, and more.
Exclusive Alila FIND Experiences
Additionally, as part of the Alila brand integration, World of Hyatt members will be able to participate in uniquely crafted, authentic experiences at participating Alila hotels and resorts through the FIND experience platform, all of which will align with Hyatt’s three landmarks of wellbeing: Feel, Fuel and Function. Available for members to redeem using points, these specially curated experiences will be focused on enhancing mind and body, through offerings like the Balinese Beauty Ritual at Alila Seminyak, Seminyak, Indonesia (Feel); Journey to Gastronomy at Alila Villas Uluwatu, Uluwatu, Indonesia (Fuel); Payangan “Private Bali” Trekking to explore rice terraces and riverside views at Alila Ubud, Gianyar, Indonesia (Function); and Snorkeling the Blue Lagoon in Bali at Alila Manggis, Karangasem, Indonesia (Function).
Exclusive World of Hyatt Member Offer
To celebrate, members can earn 2,000 Bonus Points for their first qualifying stay exploring each of the new brands for a total of up to 8,000 Bonus Points, plus a free night when they experience all four brands this year.
Eligible stays at participating hotels begin once each property participates in World of Hyatt and are valid through December 31, 2019. No registration is required. Full terms for these offers are below. These offers are combinable with other program offers and are part of World of Hyatt’s continued commitment to increasing rewarding offerings for its global members.
SOURCE: Hyatt press release
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS