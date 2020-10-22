Last updated: 01:56 PM ET, Thu October 22 2020

Hyatt Introduces Hyatt Together Digital Focusing on Wellbeing

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 22, 2020

Hyatt Together Digital Platform
The Make Time for Movement video focus on strength and mobility. (Hyatt Media License)

In keeping with its holistic approach to wellbeing, Hyatt Hotels Corporation unveiled the Hyatt Together digital platform, which offers curated videos on such topics as health, fitness and food-and-beverage experiences featuring Hyatt staff from around the globe.

The platform unveiled three videos: Make Time for Movement, with Robyn Riojas, a fitness specialist at Miraval Austin; Harness the Power of Hydrotherapy, featuring Grand Hyatt Singapore Director of Spa and Hyatt Global Wellbeing Council Member Karu Nanithi; and Lift Your Spirits with Mocktails, hosted by Hyatt Executive Chef & Director of Culinary Operations Warren Weekes.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

A Cape Town beach area Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Hotel in Cape Town Hotel & Resort

Hyatt Regency Maui Book This Entire Maui Resort for Yourself Hotel & Resort

Grand Hyatt Kauai Suite World of Hyatt Announces Fresh Promotions and Enhanced... Hotel & Resort

Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Hotel Lobby Two Hyatt Hotels Open at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport Hotel & Resort

Hyatt Regency Aruba Spa & Casino (Courtesy Hyatt Regency Aruba Spa & Casino) Work From Hyatt Package Expands Across North America,... Hotel & Resort

“Hyatt’s purpose, to care for people so they can be their best, is why wellbeing has always been at the heart of our business,” said Simon Marxer, Hyatt wellbeing council co-chair and Miraval director of spa and wellbeing. “After hearing from members, guests, customers and colleagues over the last several months, we know mental and physical wellbeing is more important than ever. With Hyatt Together, we are reimagining our approach to connect with people, wherever they are, and give access to global Hyatt experiences. This digital platform, among many other initiatives, illustrates how wellbeing remains a priority and true point of difference for Hyatt.”

Another component of the Hyatt Together is the Together Talks series, focusing on “an insider’s view on how Hyatt and industry leaders are reimagining the future of travel to welcome guests when they are ready,” Hyatt said.

The Together Talks will soon debut a segment on luxury trends and wellbeing, featuring Alison Gilmore, portfolio director, International Luxury Travel Market; and Virtuoso Officer Chief Executive Matthew Upchurch. The segment will be hosted by Hyatt Global Head of Sales Jack Horne.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas

Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas to Reopen November 1

gallery icon The Most Historic Hotel in Every State

Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Hotel in Cape Town

gallery icon 16 All-Inclusive Resorts With Amazing New Protocols to Ensure Guests' Health and Safety

How All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Is Keeping Guests Safe

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS