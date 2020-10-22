Hyatt Introduces Hyatt Together Digital Focusing on Wellbeing
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 22, 2020
In keeping with its holistic approach to wellbeing, Hyatt Hotels Corporation unveiled the Hyatt Together digital platform, which offers curated videos on such topics as health, fitness and food-and-beverage experiences featuring Hyatt staff from around the globe.
The platform unveiled three videos: Make Time for Movement, with Robyn Riojas, a fitness specialist at Miraval Austin; Harness the Power of Hydrotherapy, featuring Grand Hyatt Singapore Director of Spa and Hyatt Global Wellbeing Council Member Karu Nanithi; and Lift Your Spirits with Mocktails, hosted by Hyatt Executive Chef & Director of Culinary Operations Warren Weekes.
“Hyatt’s purpose, to care for people so they can be their best, is why wellbeing has always been at the heart of our business,” said Simon Marxer, Hyatt wellbeing council co-chair and Miraval director of spa and wellbeing. “After hearing from members, guests, customers and colleagues over the last several months, we know mental and physical wellbeing is more important than ever. With Hyatt Together, we are reimagining our approach to connect with people, wherever they are, and give access to global Hyatt experiences. This digital platform, among many other initiatives, illustrates how wellbeing remains a priority and true point of difference for Hyatt.”
Another component of the Hyatt Together is the Together Talks series, focusing on “an insider’s view on how Hyatt and industry leaders are reimagining the future of travel to welcome guests when they are ready,” Hyatt said.
The Together Talks will soon debut a segment on luxury trends and wellbeing, featuring Alison Gilmore, portfolio director, International Luxury Travel Market; and Virtuoso Officer Chief Executive Matthew Upchurch. The segment will be hosted by Hyatt Global Head of Sales Jack Horne.
