September 25 2020

Work From Hyatt Package Expands Across North America, Caribbean

Donald Wood September 25, 2020

Hyatt Regency Aruba Spa & Casino (Courtesy Hyatt Regency Aruba Spa & Casino)

Hyatt announced an expansion to its Work From Hyatt extended-stay package that now includes nearly 60 hotels across North America and the Caribbean.

The Work From Hyatt program was launched recently to give families, couples and individuals a seamless change of scenery. As a result of the strong interest in the initial debut of the package, travelers will be able to check email poolside, take a lunch break on the beach, enjoy a swim in the pool after school or sneak a massage after a big meeting.

Starting at $139 per night (plus taxes) for a minimum seven-night stay, the Work From Hyatt package includes standard guestroom or suite accommodations, private workspace, daily food and beverage credits, laundry services, free parking, complimentary high-speed internet access and more.

“We’re seeing a strong desire from travelers to feel the joy of travel again,” Hyatt senior vice president Asad Ahmed said. “With Work From Hyatt, we’re leaning into the ‘work from anywhere’ trend and believe it’s resonating with today’s travelers.”

“People are looking for more than just weekend escapes and our extended-stay package allows guests to enjoy premium amenities and services our resorts all with the conveniences of still being able to work and learn remotely,” Ahmed continued.

In the United States, guests may choose a Work From Hyatt stay in 13 states, including top destinations like California, Florida and New York. Travelers can also take advantage of the program in Canada and Mexico.

As for the participating hotels and resorts in the Caribbean, Hyatt revealed Grand Hyatt Baha Mar (Nassau, Bahamas), Hyatt Regency Aruba, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo and Park Hyatt St. Kitts would offer the Work From Hyatt package.

