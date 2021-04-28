Hyatt Launches Hybrid Event Planning Services
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz April 28, 2021
Hyatt Hotels will now offer simpler and streamlined event planning services with attendee safety at the forefront with the new Together by Hyatt initiative.
Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment is at the forefront of the new initiative, with rigorous sanitizing and hygiene standards, modified spaces for social distancing and COVID-19 testing and verification systems already in place.
Those planning hybrid events can now use Swapcard, an event tool that can allow for both hybrid or virtual events. Hybrid Event Experts can now help planners integrate technology into their events. Throughout the event, a dedicated Support Squad will help assist with technology set-up and support.
Hyatt has also partnered with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council and the Virtual Events Institute to sponsor event planners interested in taking courses about planning hybrid events and health and wellbeing.
Together by Hyatt has also introduced several new wellness initiatives, like curated content on Headspace to providing Miraval resorts’ event guests with guided meditations, stretching or other physical wellness activities.
“While events will look and feel different, we believe there is pent-up demand to create, connect and collaborate, whether that’s in-person or a hybrid format, and once again experience the joy of what it means to be together,” said Steve Enselein, senior vice president of events, Hyatt. “Guided by our purpose of care, every aspect of Together by Hyatt is intended to provide a seamless experience for planners so they can focus on delivering exceptional events for attendees. We’ve taken strategic steps to bring safety, technology, support and wellbeing to the forefront of our offerings, and we are here to co-create the path forward, which we believe lays the foundation for a new era of events that will be more inclusive than ever before.”
