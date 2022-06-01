Hyatt To Debut Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort in 2024
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey June 01, 2022
Hyatt Hotels Corporation continues to expand its reach in Latin America with plans to unveil the 500-room Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort, a new-build property scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.
The hotel will serve as the 19th Hyatt-branded property in Cancun, including resorts in the AMR Collection of brands.
“Hyatt’s recent acquisition of Apple Leisure Group and our expanded portfolio of all-inclusive luxury resorts demonstrates our focus on high-end leisure travel,” said Camilo Bolanos, Hyatt’s senior vice president of development for Latin America and the Caribbean.
“The new Grand Hyatt resort will be a critical piece of our strategy to grow Hyatt’s luxury resort presence in key leisure destinations that our guests, World of Hyatt members and owners are seeking.”
In all, the resort will feature 28 guestrooms with a plunge pool and 46 luxury suites, including one Presidential Suite; 11 dining venues and six bars; a spa and fitness center; three pools; a kids club; activity center; business center, retails shops; and upward of 6,000 square feet of meetings space.
The property will be situated in Puerto Cancun, a master-planned residential resort community situated between downtown Cancun and the Cancun Hotel Zone.
The Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort is the result of a collaboration between the ownership group Diestra Realty, S.A. de C.V. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
At Blue Bay Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel, Art Reflects Nature
For more information on Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS