Last updated: 12:53 PM ET, Mon November 14 2022

Hyatt To Debut Inclusive Collection in Portugal With New Dreams Resort

Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Patrick Clarke November 14, 2022

Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina, Hyatt, ALG
Rendering of Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina. (photo courtesy of Hyatt)

Hyatt has announced plans for the expansion of its Inclusive Collection, targeting a 2024 debut in Portugal with the opening of Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina.

The Inclusive Collection is a new global portfolio of distinct luxury all-inclusive resort brands already existing in Spain and Greece and set to expand in Bulgaria.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
resorts in Cabo, Cabo resorts, ME Cabo, Melia resorts in Cabo, Melia resorts in Mexico, Melia hotels in Mexico, Mexico Melia hotels, Melia hotels international

Meliá Hotels International Grows Luxury Brands in Mexico...

Marriott Hotel arrival.

Marriott Launches Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

Club Med Quebec

Club Med Announces 2023 Developments, New Resorts and Sailing...

Waldorf Astoria Cancun, hotel, all inclusive,

Waldorf Astoria Cancun Debuts in the Mexican Caribbean

Once renovations are completed in early 2024, Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina will open to guests of all ages with highlights including 366 luxury rooms and villas, more than 10 a la carte restaurants, seven bars, unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room service, daily activities and nightly entertainment, among others. Guests can also look forward to an on-site water park, private beach and marina in addition to an Explorer's Club for kids, a Core Zone for teens, and a 9,800-square-foot spa as well as exclusive adults-only areas and reserved spaces for preferred guests.

The new property will be operationally managed by Hyatt affiliate Apple Leisure Group (ALG), which controls AMR Collection, whose brands include Dreams Resorts & Spas.

"With Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina, we are thrilled to announce plans to introduce the Inclusive Collection to one of Europe's leading island destinations, which will attract diverse travelers from around the world seeking immersive all-inclusive resort experiences," Jaime De La Mata, SVP of Business Development for EMEA at Apple Leisure Group, said in a statement.

"Portugal represents an ideal destination to bolster our position as a leader in the luxury all-inclusive category, while growing our brand footprint in sought-after destinations that matter to our guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, owners and operators," added Javier Coll, Group President of Apple Leisure Group overseeing Global Business Development and Innovation.

Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina will be owned by an institutional investor that will rely on Okami Hotels for the asset management of the property.

For more information on AMR Collection, Portugal

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Curacao Marriott Beach Resort: Willemstad, Curacao

Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for Top Caribbean Resorts

Best Beach Hotels in Mexico

World-Class Service and Signature Cuisine at Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All-Inclusive

St Kitts Announces Winter Escape Promotion

Only Four More Days to Save with Hard Rock's Pre-Black Friday Sale

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS