Hyatt To Debut Inclusive Collection in Portugal With New Dreams Resort
Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Patrick Clarke November 14, 2022
Hyatt has announced plans for the expansion of its Inclusive Collection, targeting a 2024 debut in Portugal with the opening of Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina.
The Inclusive Collection is a new global portfolio of distinct luxury all-inclusive resort brands already existing in Spain and Greece and set to expand in Bulgaria.
Once renovations are completed in early 2024, Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina will open to guests of all ages with highlights including 366 luxury rooms and villas, more than 10 a la carte restaurants, seven bars, unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room service, daily activities and nightly entertainment, among others. Guests can also look forward to an on-site water park, private beach and marina in addition to an Explorer's Club for kids, a Core Zone for teens, and a 9,800-square-foot spa as well as exclusive adults-only areas and reserved spaces for preferred guests.
The new property will be operationally managed by Hyatt affiliate Apple Leisure Group (ALG), which controls AMR Collection, whose brands include Dreams Resorts & Spas.
"With Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina, we are thrilled to announce plans to introduce the Inclusive Collection to one of Europe's leading island destinations, which will attract diverse travelers from around the world seeking immersive all-inclusive resort experiences," Jaime De La Mata, SVP of Business Development for EMEA at Apple Leisure Group, said in a statement.
"Portugal represents an ideal destination to bolster our position as a leader in the luxury all-inclusive category, while growing our brand footprint in sought-after destinations that matter to our guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, owners and operators," added Javier Coll, Group President of Apple Leisure Group overseeing Global Business Development and Innovation.
Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina will be owned by an institutional investor that will rely on Okami Hotels for the asset management of the property.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience Punta Cana Your Way With Melia Hotels International
For more information on AMR Collection, Portugal
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS