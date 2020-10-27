Iberostar Launches 'Travel at Ease' Initiative
Iberostar Hotels & Resorts has launched its new Travel at Ease initiative as it continues reopening its resorts in Mexico, Brazil and the Caribbean.
The Travel at Ease initiative goes hand-in-hand with its How We Care program, which was made to prevent exposure to and the spread of COVID-19 through the use of preventative measures, such as increased cleaning.
This new program complements guests’ travel insurance and provides security in case of disruptions to the trip made by COVID-19.
The services the new program comprises include COVID-19 tests, extension of stay and isolation rooms, medical monitoring, contactless room service, extra cleaning products and free in-room entertainment, including activities for children, for the duration of a guest’s quarantine. Full refunds and airport transfers are also provided in case of early departures.
Iberostar has made this program with the help of its Medical Advisory Board, along with its How We Care program. The resorts are doing everything they can to help mitigate the risks of exposure to COVID-19, including limiting occupancy, creating more social distancing in seating arrangement and hammocks, as well as a 24-hour e-concierge with its app.
Iberostar Hotels & Resorts has already reopened twelve of its resorts in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Brazil and Mexico. Several more are slated to open soon.
