Iberostar Receives Customer Satisfaction-Based Awards
Hotel & Resort Iberostar Hotels & Resorts January 07, 2021
WHY IT RATES: The hotel chain has received some of the most coveted customer satisfaction-based awards in the travel industry for its properties in Mexico and the Caribbean. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, the Spanish hotel chain with a portfolio of over one hundred four-and five-star hotels in 16 countries, has been awarded by Delta Vacations with some of the most coveted customer satisfaction-based awards in the travel industry for nine of its properties. Quality Assurance Awards have recognized Iberostar hotels located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
The resorts recognized by Delta Vacations are part of Iberostar’s “Beachfront Hotels” category, each one offering the best gastronomy and a wide range of activities and entertainment for everyone. The company wants to show its appreciation for the support and dedication of its employees and partners, and for the trust of its guests who have made the decision of choosing responsible vacations to enjoy an experience that embraces the environment and people’s well-being.
With more than 80 percent of its hotels in seafront locations, Iberostar has drawn up the “Wave of Change” initiative road map in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, focusing especially on people, the driving force underpinning the company’s success, and the environment with a special commitment to the protection of the seas and oceans.
The awards granted to Iberostar Hotels & Resorts include:
Delta Vacations – Quality Assurance Award
Delta Vacations honored Iberostar Hotels & Resorts with nine Quality Assurance Awards in recognition of top partners that provide outstanding quality, customer experience and product delivery to its mutual customers.
Each year, the company honors qualifying hotels, destination management companies and rental car agencies across the globe, out of more than 5,000 partners offered by Delta Vacations. The winners have had to meet the following criteria: minimum achievement of 100 bookings in a year and 1 percent or less customer complaint ratio and non-involuntary relocations for the property.
In Mexico, the award was given to the Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Cancun, Iberostar Selection Cancun, Iberostar Paraiso Beach, Iberostar Paraiso Maya, Iberostar Quetzal and Iberostar Selection Playa Mita. In the Dominican Republic to the Iberostar Selection Bávaro. And in Jamaica to the Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites and Iberostar Grand Rose Hall.
For more than 60 years, Iberostar has operated with the highest quality standards, and now it continues to strengthen and enrich its procedures and protocols with a holistic vision, scientific rigor and without taking a step back in caring for the environment.
Since the return to operations, the hotel chain values the implementation of the How We Care program and associated more than 300 security measures to offer safe environment, hygiene standards, innovative experience and social spaces. All of these have been designed while maintaining the commitment to the circular economy policy driven by the Wave of Change movement, aimed at protecting the environment and our oceans.
The company has incorporated health and safety as an essential pillar of its business model and part of the customer and employee experience, embracing sustainability as an engine and lever for recovery.
The hotel chain sees the current situation as an opportunity to rebuild a more responsible, sustainable and resilient tourism sector.
SOURCE: Iberostar Group press release.
