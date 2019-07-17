Inside Look at Grand Velas Los Cabos’ New “Art-to-Table Dinner”
It’s not every day you get to analyze a piece of fine Mexican art at a high-end resort in Los Cabos, and then have a gourmet meal inspired by the art itself.
Grand Velas Los Cabos' new “Art-to-Table Dinner” perfectly fuses hotel guests’ passions for both art and food.
The new offering officially became available to hotel guests on July 2, but TravelPulse was able to get a sneak peek of the new culinary option a few weeks before that.
Here’s what you need to know about this unique dining option for foodies who love art.
The Art-to-Table Dinner is available each Monday at 7 p.m., welcoming up to 12 guests into the gallery to enjoy a five-course meal paired with wine.
We were told clients should book the dinner, which is currently open only to guests, at least two weeks in advance. The dinner is $150 per person.
All of the dishes TravelPulse experienced were influenced by the works of the art surrounding them. For example, there was a dessert dish with a mini chocolate replica of one of the more popular pieces in the gallery, "Montaña de Fuego" by artist Eduardo Mejorada.
Another dish, the “tikiin xic” style sea bass with onion and tortilla ash, was styled to look as if the food was dancing, just like the figures in artist Alejandrina Calderoni’s artwork, which depict a ballerina in a red dress.
We were told the pieces TravelPulse was able to see will still be on display for at least another two months before they are replaced with new art.
During the preview dinner we attended in June, several of the artists featured in the gallery also took part in the feast, answering questions about their work as the food and wine were being prepared. However, we were told not to expect the artists to join in on future dinners on a regular basis since many of them live far from Los Cabos.
The gallery curator, Patricia Mendoza, however, will be on hand to explain the art that has inspired the meal, while the chef and a sommelier will detail how they created the dishes and paired wines to complement the art.
We were told the menu will always change based on the art being shown. The food will always feature Mexican ingredients and flavors.
The New Gallery
Grand Velas Los Cabos’s new art gallery, the perfect setting for the new dinner offering, officially opened on June 15. Exclusively curated by Mendoza, the gallery features many of Mexico’s leading artists, including Cabo natives Yandi Monardo and Enrique Vascó.
In the first exhibition at the art gallery, Mendoza selected works from Mejorada, Calderoni, Luis Filcer, Carlos Larracilla, Jorge Moedano, Max Sanz, Reynaldo Zesati and J.A. Platas. Mediums vary from acrylic, oil, mixed media and watercolor to sculpture.
Renowned interior designer and Velas Resorts' Image Director, Melín Castro, selected Mendoza to spearhead the project.
"Not only is Mendoza a leading expert in Mexican art, but also, she has lived and interacted with artists from the region for 11 years," said Castro in a written release.
The Art Gallery at Grand Velas Los Cabos is open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 am to 6 pm. All art is available for purchase. We were told art in the gallery rotates about every one-to-two months.
The gallery complements the resort’s million-dollar art collection featured throughout public areas, plus original works in each of the hotel's 307 suites.
A permanent display of 25 art pieces is available for viewing in the resort's lobby and boutique, while original art by local artists is displayed en-suite. Renowned Mexican artists Alejandro Colunga and Sergio Bustamante complement work from American Matthias Pliessnig.
Grand Velas Los Cabos is a high-end, all-inclusive resort located on Mexico's Baja Peninsula. All of the hotel's ocean-view suites are more than 1,180 square feet with private terraces, and some with personal plunge pools, while duplex wellness suites have designated wellness amenities and en-suite juice bars.
Grand Velas Los Cabos features five gourmet restaurants with an extensive beverage program and wine-based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico's fine wines.
The hotel also includes a roughly 16,000-square-foot convention center with the capability for 20 breakout rooms; a 35,000-square-foot “Se Spa,” which has 16 treatment rooms and a hydrotherapy facility and three pools. Pool and beach concierges are also available.
Rounding out the list of amenities and services at the hotel are a Technogym Fitness Center with personal trainers, exercise programs, yoga, Pilates and meditation; a recreational activities program; separate teens' and kids' club facilities, and activities program; 24-hour personalized butler/concierge service; and 24-hour en-suite service.
