InterContinental Hotels Enters the Metaverse With Exclusive Travel Benefits
Hotel & Resort Noreen Kompanik November 22, 2022
InterContinental Hotels and Resorts has entered the metaverse in collaboration with British contemporary artist Claire Luxton, launching its first collection of 10 exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with luxury travel benefits.
NFTs are a unique identifier providing a certificate of ownership of digital materials used to create digital art, limited-edition collectibles, fashion or music into one-of-a-kind verifiable assets that can be traded using blockchain technology.
According to InterContinental, each of the 10 NFTs features artwork specifically for the brand, inspired by the beauty of global travel utilizing Luxton's signature flora and fauna style. Motifs pay homage to key historical InterContinental properties and have been brought to life as an animation in a virtual NFT gallery. This includes the blue and yellow macaw, representing the first InterContinental hotel in Belém, Brazil, and the panther chameleon, showcasing the InterContinental Resort Mauritius on Balaclava Bay.
Each NFT provides a rare utility adding value to the NFT beyond the artwork featuring Luxton’s custom creations valued between £3,000-£5,000 (roughly $3,500 to $6,000) in addition to InterContinental Ambassador status offering exceptional benefits and elevated recognition with Platinum Elite status in the new IHG One Rewards program. The purchase will also include a one-night stay at the new InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace opening in 2023.
Tom Rowntree, Vice President Global Marketing for Luxury Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts said “As our ethos of discovery and modern luxury continues to evolve, we are excited to launch this next iteration of our ongoing collaboration with Claire Luxton."
"Aiming to push boundaries and establish an inspiring new streak of creativity, the exclusive collection will see InterContinental Hotels & Resorts connect with both culture and guests in a contemporary way. This collaboration enables a unique experience that encapsulates the forward-thinking approach of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.”
Members of IHG One Rewards can use their points from Tuesday, November 22 to December 9, 2022 to bid on a selection of NFTs via the IHG One Rewards experiences auction platform. Visit auctions.ihg.com for more information.
