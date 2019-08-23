Jonas Brothers to Play Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas
What do you get when you mix a dream vacation in The Bahamas with one of the hottest bands on the planet? You get the Jonas Brothers playing a show at Atlantis Paradise Island on December 30.
The Jonas Brothers will return to the Bahamian resort as part of the Atlantis LIVE entertainment series, marking the first time the trio has performed at Paradise Island in 10 years and the fifth time performing as part of the series.
Tickets for the Jonas Brothers’ performance in the Imperial Ballroom are now on sale through the official website of Atlantis and prices start at $199 for residents of The Bahamas and $249 for guests staying at the resort.
The Jonas Brothers are one of the most popular bands in the world today, with their recent song “Sucker” ranking No. 1 on Billboard’s critic’s picks list of the 50 Best Songs of 2019 and topping the Billboard Pop Songs chart for eight weeks.
In addition to all of their hits, the Jonas Brothers will be playing some of the songs from their newest album, Happiness Begins. The release is the first from the group since reuniting in 2019 after successful solo projects.
As for Paradise Island, it is an expansive resort that offers five distinct properties, a 141-acre water park with one-of-a-kind attractions and the largest open-air marine habitat in the world.
