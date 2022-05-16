Karisma Hotels Launches Major Booking Sale
Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Rich Thomaselli May 16, 2022
Karisma Hotels and Resorts has launched a major booking sale at its properties where guests could save up to 57 percent off on a signature suite at several of the chain’s properties in its brand portfolio, including Karisma Villas, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, and Palafitos Overwater Bungalows.
The sale is good through May 31, 2002 for travel until December 23, 2002. You can see more and book at www.karismahotels.com.
“After postponing big vacations for over two years, travelers are looking for vacation experiences that go above and beyond what they normally would book in 2022,” Elizabeth Fettes, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Premier Worldwide Marketing, the exclusive marketing and sales provider for Karisma Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement. “Our Signature Collection gives travelers the opportunity to vacation in luxury at a variety of our resorts, whether they’re looking for the ultimate multi-generational family vacation at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, a romantic getaway at Palafitos Overwater Bungalows, or a laid-back luxury vibe with nonstop entertainment at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana. Each signature suite comes fully equipped with private butler service, private pools and impeccable design that allows for total comfort when staying with us.”
Some of the highlights include:
-- The Pineapple Suite at Nickelodeon Hotels at Resorts Riviera Maya is the resort’s signature dwelling. Inspired by SpongeBob’s underwater home, the penthouse combines luxurious accommodations and modern amenities, with all of the fanciful trappings of Bikini Bottom, so guests can truly experience living in a pineapple under the sea. Besides, this is the summer of SpongeBob.
-- Lair Suite: For Nickelodeon fans who want ultimate bragging rights, there is the brand-new Lair Suite, a rooftop penthouse paying homage to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that can accommodate up to seven guests. This new luxurious accommodation unique to the resort never felt cooler, where every iteration of the Turtles throughout the years is featured in the decor. Spanning 3,000-square-feet, the suite encompasses both indoor and outdoor living and dining areas, a Master Suite with a spa-inspired bathroom and two additional bedrooms.
-- Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana: As one of the newest resorts to open within Karisma Hotels & Resorts portfolio, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana welcomes guests for the ultimate carefree island escape on one of the most sought-after stretches of beach in the Dominican Republic, Playa Juanillo. The resort boasts 228 suites and 40 ultra-luxe villas plus an expansive Entertainment Village that serves as the main entertainment hub of the property with live performances on two stages, 10 food & beverage venues, a world-class St. Somewhere Spa, and much more.
-- Island Reserve Villas: Located within an exclusive adults-only enclave, the Island Reserve Villas are composed of 10 two-story buildings, each featuring four villas complete with a king-sized bed, kitchenette, furnished living area, outdoor shower, private terrace, and more.
-- Jimmy Buffett Suite: As the signature penthouse suite, the one-of-a-kind Jimmy Buffett Suite is designed with exclusive luxury and entertainment in mind, encompassing over 1,400 square feet of indoor and outdoor space featuring a furnished terrace with a custom-built grill and dining area to seat 10.
-- Palafitos Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma: For an over the water experience that’s out of this world, couples can stay at the first ever cluster of overwater bungalows set over the best beach in Riviera Maya.
-- Karisma Villas: Karisma Hotels & Resorts offers a variety of villas located across El Dorado Maroma and Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun. Here, guests will enjoy an expansive property with all the privacy they desire. However, those looking to enjoy the larger resort have access to all its amenities and activities.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Dominican Republic, Punta Cana, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS