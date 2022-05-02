Nickelodeon Unveils Summer of SpongeBob Savings
Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya and Punta Cana unveiled Summer of SpongeBob savings, which represents up to 40 percent off summer rates and $400 in resort credit for travel between May 27-Sept. 7, 2022, on bookings made by Aug. 30.
With the savings, rates begin at $19 per person.
“We’re going to pull out all the stops for Summer of SpongeBob, and this is a vacation experience that anyone with kids or who loves SpongeBob cannot miss this summer,” said Daniel Lozano, vice president of operations for Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
“From themed events, signature food and beverage items to SpongeBob episode viewing parties and interactive family activities, this summer will be filled with nonstop unforgettable fun.”
Activities will include Bikini Bottom tiki beach dance parties, scavenger hunts, trivia contests, dances at Pajama Jam Character Breakfasts, SpongeBob-themed arts and crafts, themed activities at Club Nick, and food-and-beverage pop-ups.
The resorts will also feature live pop-up performances, DJ shows, double the number of character meet-and-greets and much more.
