Last updated: 10:35 AM ET, Tue November 08 2022

Karisma Hotels & Resorts to Offer Biggest Sale of 2022 This Black Friday

Lacey Pfalz November 08, 2022

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana
Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is offering its biggest sale of the year beginning November 17 for Black Friday, offering up to 54 percent savings on resorts in Mexico, Jamaica, Belize and the Dominican Republic, with up to $1,000 in added resort credit.

The sale begins November 17 and ends December 6, 2022. Travelers can book stays between November 17 and January 2, 2024.

Participating resorts include El Dorado Royale, El Dorado Casitas Royale, El Dorado Maroma, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma, El Dorado Seaside Suites, El Dorado Seaside Palms, Generations Resorts, Hidden Beach Resort, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun, Azul Beach Resort Negril, Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox Island, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun Hammock, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun Waves and Margaritaville Beach Resorts Ambergris Caye.

Additionally, those who book can enjoy up to $1000 in resort credits, to be spent on specialty dining, such as romantic candlelit dinners on the beach, or room upgrades, spa treatments, excursions and more.

