Karisma Hotels & Resorts to Offer Biggest Sale of 2022 This Black Friday
Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Lacey Pfalz November 08, 2022
Karisma Hotels & Resorts is offering its biggest sale of the year beginning November 17 for Black Friday, offering up to 54 percent savings on resorts in Mexico, Jamaica, Belize and the Dominican Republic, with up to $1,000 in added resort credit.
The sale begins November 17 and ends December 6, 2022. Travelers can book stays between November 17 and January 2, 2024.
Participating resorts include El Dorado Royale, El Dorado Casitas Royale, El Dorado Maroma, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma, El Dorado Seaside Suites, El Dorado Seaside Palms, Generations Resorts, Hidden Beach Resort, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun, Azul Beach Resort Negril, Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox Island, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun Hammock, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun Waves and Margaritaville Beach Resorts Ambergris Caye.
Additionally, those who book can enjoy up to $1000 in resort credits, to be spent on specialty dining, such as romantic candlelit dinners on the beach, or room upgrades, spa treatments, excursions and more.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS