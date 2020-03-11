Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Announces First Project in Fort Worth
WHY IT RATES: The new Kimpton property in downtown Fort Worth is slated to open in Spring 2021, becoming the company's third in-progress project in the state, along with the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Dallas, scheduled to open Summer 2020, and a future Kimpton hotel in Houston, set to open in 2022.— Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants announced today it will open a boutique hotel in downtown Fort Worth, an adaptive reuse of the historic XTO Energy Headquarters building.
The new Kimpton Hotel is set to open in the spring of 2021 and will mark the third property for the boutique hotel company in Texas, joining Kimpton hotels in Austin and a Dallas project slated to open this summer.
“Texas is a natural place to expand our brand,” said Mike DeFrino, Chief Executive Officer of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. “Adding Fort Worth to our portfolio, alongside Austin and Dallas is vital to our growth in the Southwest. Development Services Group is the ideal partner to help bring Kimpton to this part of the state and to the historically rich, energetic and exciting community of Fort Worth.”
The new Kimpton hotel in Fort Worth will house 232 guestrooms, a signature Italian restaurant, 10,000 square feet of meeting space, a two-story grand ballroom and a Penthouse Sky Bar with expansive city views. Guests will enjoy artfully designed spaces along with Kimpton’s signature amenities that include evening social hour, morning coffee service and complimentary bicycles.
“We’re thrilled to take on this project for so many reasons,” said Gary Prosterman, President of Development Services Group, Inc. “We absolutely love downtown Fort Worth and Sundance Square. With this project’s proximity to the Convention Center, as well, it is ideally located to become a leading hotel. Bringing in Kimpton and its unique brand of superior hospitality service, and world-class food and beverage offerings, is exactly what we need in Fort Worth.”
The nearly-century old building is located in the bustling Central Business District of downtown Fort Worth, near several city favorites like the Fort Worth Convention Center, the Sundance Square entertainment and retail district and Bass Performance Hall. Key financial offices including Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Charles Schwab, will also be in close proximity.
The building was originally built as the Farmers and Mechanics National Bank building in 1921 and once held the distinction as the tallest building west of the Mississippi River. XTO Energy carefully restored the building to its original architectural design in 2010. This historical preservation highlights Kimpton’s commitment to adaptive reuse, mirroring recent projects that showcase the company’s pioneering efforts in this area. Examples include The Kimpton Hotel Fontenot in New Orleans, the Kimpton Hotel Arras Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina and the Kimpton Gray in Chicago.
Fort Worth’s Bennet Benner Partners Architects and Los Angeles based Forcheilli Glynn interior designers will oversee the project, alongside Kimpton’s Global Senior Vice President of Design Ave Bradley.
The hotel will join the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt in Austin and the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Dallas, scheduled to open this summer. A Kimpton in Houston will open in 2022.
The Kimpton Fort Worth property is owned by the principals of Development Services Group Inc. To learn more about the Kimpton Fort Worth project visit www.kimptonhotels.com.
For more information, visit kimptonhotels.com.
SOURCE: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants press release.
