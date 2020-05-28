La Coleccion Resorts Announces "Brighter Days Ahead" Travel Agent Promotion
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts May 28, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Five top-selling travel advisors will be rewarded with dream vacation prizes for themselves and up to seven companions, plus another five getaways will go to agent-nominated first responders or healthcare workers as a "thank you" for their efforts. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Just before borders begin to reopen and travel plans gear up again, La Colección Resorts—a collection of fifteen resorts spanning across Mexico and the Dominican Republic—is upping the ante to motivate travel agents with the “Brighter Days Ahead” promotion.
While most have been quarantined and secluded the last few months, La Colección Resorts is bringing some excitement to the post-quarantine season by offering five lucky winners who make the most sales at its resorts the opportunity to reunite with their own family and friends.
Additionally, these five winners will be able to give a trip giveaway to a healthcare professional or first responder who they would like to show gratitude to.
“The travel industry is so resilient and we at La Colección Resort look forward to brighter days ahead when families and friends are able to reunite in the way they enjoy it the most—a vacation. Usually it is the travel agent making these reunions happen but now we want to do it happen for them, which is why we’ve launched this promotion to give this experience to five lucky winners, and take it even one step further by allowing them to nominate a healthcare worker or first responder who deserves much-needed relaxation time,” explains COO of Posadas, Enrique Calderon.
The “Brighter Days Ahead” promotion invites travel agents to book at any of the 15 La Colección Resorts in destinations such as Cancun, Cozumel, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, San Miguel de Allende and Acapulco in Mexico, as well as Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Eligible winners will be the top five booking agents who have a minimum of three reservations made between May 26 and September 30, 2020, for travel between June 1 to December 31, 2020.
The prize will be an amazing trip for the travel agent and seven of his/her loved ones to one of La Colección Resorts’ located in the best and most relaxing destinations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, as well as roundtrip airfare, for the winning agent and up to seven guests.
The award also includes a secondary trip for two people who the agent will nominate, being a healthcare professional or first responder.
Both prizes include airport transfers and an all-inclusive plan at the resorts, where guests will have the opportunity to lay-back and enjoy delectable gastronomy, serene landscapes, countless amenities and much more.
To participate, agents must be registered as La Colección Rewards Members, and qualifying bookings made through a tour operator, wholesaler or direct channels must be registered. Bookings also qualify for La Colección Rewards benefits, including up to $100 cash bonus and free nights.
For more information and to review the official rules of the competition visit agentscashincentive.com/trade-promo.asp.
SOURCE: La Colección Resorts press release.
