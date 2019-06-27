La Romana's Brilliant Beachfront Allure
Although perhaps less well-known than Punta Cana, La Romana is one of the Dominican Republic’s top tourism destinations, also located on the country’s southeastern coast. It’s only a twenty-minute drive from the Casa de Campo International Airport, less than an hour by car to Punta Cana and under two hours from the capital of Santo Domingo.
La Romana’s eco-friendly, spectacular white-sand beaches and bright turquoise waters stretch from Dominicus to Bayahíbe along the pristine Caribbean coastline, bounded by lush tropical jungle and vast fields of sugarcane beyond. This diverse landscape offers an endless array of outdoor activities.
La Romana’s Cotubanamá National Park—among the island’s most-visited natural reserves—is filled with freshwater springs that flow among cave-riddle forests where Taino rock art can be found; and extends over part of the sea to the offshore Saona, Catalina and Catalinita, whose unspoiled sands are lined with turtle nesting sites.
Some of the island’ s most breathtaking diving locales are in the waters right off Bayahíbe. ScubaCaribe, located on the beach at the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adults-Only Resort, operates a PADI 5-Star Dive Center and Water Sports Center.
This company takes aquatic adventurers on sight-seeing tours of the area’s majestic coral reefs and underwater caves, exploring the remains of shipwrecked galleons and encountering a kaleidoscope of tropical marine life.
Apart from diving, resort guests can take advantage of opportunities for local snorkeling excursions, a sunset catamaran tour, banana boat rides and tours of the offshore islands.
Fishing, sailing, yachting and other watersports are easily accessible at the upscale Casa de Campo Marina—one of the Caribbean’s most prestigious marina facilities—situated where the mouth of the Chavón River meets the Caribbean Sea. A colonial-style Yacht Club, boulevard filled with international restaurants, a piano bar and shopping plazas round out the onsite offerings.
Back on the beach, the Hilton La Romana for Adults Only provides the ultimate escape for couples and groups, going far beyond the all-inclusive experience with its graciously appointed and luxuriously equipped rooms and suites; reservation-free, gourmet dining options; domestic and international top-shelf spirits; exceptional entertainment and nightlife options; pool and beachside wait service; and host of other surprising upscale amenities, all included in the booking price sans gratuity.
All guest accommodations—available in seven categories—include free Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, air conditioning, flat-screen TV, radio, bathroom amenities, mini-bar and private balcony. Room and suite options range from standard, garden-view, pool-view or partial-ocean views to direct pool swim-out pool and premium suites.
The array of onsite dining options should satisfy any palate, with a buffet serving breakfast, lunch and dinner; an a-la-carte Pan-Asian restaurant and Sushi Bar; and fine-dining seafood and grill restaurant; an option for Mediterranean fare and another serving signature Caribbean cuisine; as well as a 24-hour coffee shop and room service any time.
Top-shelf spirits, fine wines and ice-cold beer are available and served without limit from any of eight bars and lounges. Plus, guests can always call room service or head for the mini-bar.
For those in need of some pampering, the on-site spa at Hilton La Romana Resort, spanning over 21,000 square feet, stands ready to deliver the highest levels of relaxation and revitalization. World-class facilities offer a therapeutic multi-step hydro-circuit, indulgent hydro-massage tubs, whirlpool, steam room and Swedish sauna, enclosed by serene, secluded garden views.
There’s a lounge with light refreshments, beauty salon, an oceanfront palapa area for massages and a spa-boutique supplying prestigious skincare and other products.
Beginning in November 2019, guests of the Hilton La Romana for Adults will also enjoy privileges at the neighboring Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort at no extra charge, adding even more restaurants, bars and lounges to the list of available options.
With Hilton La Romana’s Super Summer Sale going on now, clients save up to 57 percent on their booking and receive up to $200 in Resort Coupons. Certain terms and conditions do apply to the offer, which expires August 12, 2019.
For more information, visit resortsbyhilton.com/la-romana-adults.
