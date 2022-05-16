Learn What Makes Hotel Xcaret Arte Unique
Codie Liermann May 16, 2022
Throughout the Cancun and Riviera Maya area, all types of all-inclusive resorts dot the white-sand shores. Some are large with water parks, spas and entertainment venues, and others are quiet, boutique properties on a smaller scale.
Hotel Xcaret Arte recently joined the mix, and this all-fun inclusive resort has everything needed for an ideal vacation and is a unique option for several reasons.
What travelers will notice the moment they step foot at the resort is the beautiful décor. This hotel is an art lover’s dream, as it incorporates breathtaking artwork into every aspect of the property, paying homage to the best Mexican artists.
After a warm welcome, it doesn’t take long for guests to learn about classes available to them throughout the week. Hotel Xcaret Arte has five buildings, or casas, in which guests stay. Each one has a space set up for workshops. Casa del Diseño has a weaving workshop; Casa de los Artistas has painting; Pottery workshops are held at Casa de la Pirámide; Casa de la Música holds dance workshops, and Casa de la Paz has literature.
From learning a new dance move to creating a souvenir to take back home, visitors to Hotel Xcaret Arte have plenty of experiences to immerse themselves in throughout their stay.
Those looking for experiences more on the adventurous side can plan to visit one or several of the nearby parks. While staying at Hotel Xcaret Arte, guests have unlimited access to parks including Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xavage and Xenotes, in addition to Xcaret Xailing (taking a ferry to and from Isla Mujeres).
Another distinctive feature guests are sure to take advantage of are the rooftop pools located throughout the property. All of these spaces are beautiful, but the one that’s a must-see is Casa de los Artistas’ rooftop pool. During the day, guests are treated to beautiful blues in every direction, and the sunset is the star of the show in the evening hours.
These are just a few of the many features that travelers love about Hotel Xcaret Arte. The resort also treats guests to delicious cuisine, comfortable accommodations and endless opportunities for fun adventures.
Those wanting a bit of relaxation during their vacation can also opt to visit the Muluk Spa, located right on property.
To learn more about this resort, contact your travel advisor or visit HotelXcaretArte.com.
