Loews Hotels & Co Receives WELL Health-Safety Rating
April 07, 2021
Loews Hotels & Co. announced that they are one of the first hospitality brands to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).
The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based third-party assessment for new and existing buildings; it reviews everything from operational policies and maintenance protocols to emergency plans in response to COVID-19.
Except the hotels in Orlando, which are part of Universal Orlando Resort, all Loews Hotels have achieved this high standard. All of these hotels have met strict cleaning and sanitization procedures, emergency programs, health services, air and water quality management and much more. Each of these buildings will receive a visible seal that certifies them as WELL Health-Safety Rated.
“Achieving this rating is a testament to Loews Hotels & Co’s commitment to investing in programs, our buildings, and our people, keeping both guests and team members safe, comfortable and healthy, while always keeping the company culture top of mind, honing in on providing a guest experience centered on intuitive service and familial hospitality,” said Jenny Lucas, Senior Vice President, Operations, Loews Hotels & Co. “This recognition builds upon the exemplary operations already in place across the Brand, while offering the opportunity to refine processes that equip our properties not just during COVID-19 but also for the future.”
Achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating is part of the brand's newest campaign, "Welcoming You Like Family," which began in July, 2020.
