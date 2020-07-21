Loews Hotels Launches New Brand Campaign
WHY IT RATES: Loews’ new campaign draws on the brand’s dedication to intuitive service, authenticity and familial hospitality. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Loews Hotels draws on its core differentiator to affirm its position as one of the nation’s leading hotel companies with “Welcoming You Like Family,” a dynamic multi-channel brand campaign, utilizing video, photography, digital experience platforms and on-property touchpoints, which defines Loews as more than simply a collection of hotels, but a brand deeply rooted in welcoming and caring for guests like family.
“In 2019, we began the process to identify a much-needed opportunity to define a new brand message that captured what makes Loews Hotels different,” said Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. “Welcoming you like family clearly defines the brand and what our hotels do best, which is care for guests just like we care for our own family. While deeply ingrained in our DNA, this message resonates now more than ever in the age of COVID-19, and there couldn’t be a better time to stand behind what makes Loews unique in the industry.”
The new campaign, which has been under development for more than a year, captures the powerful feeling of belonging, familiarity and comfort that characterizes the Loews guest experience. More than a brand campaign, “Welcoming You Like Family” is a philosophy that guides service and operations and unites the 26 Loews hotels and resorts across the U.S. now and for years to come.
The “Welcoming You Like Family” brand message stemmed from a positioning exercise Loews Hotels conducted through internal stakeholder interviews, external focus groups and a multi-disciplinary internal workshop. The findings led to the conclusion that what ultimately differentiated the Loews brand was its commitment to caring for guests just like family.
Loews Hotels partnered with creative and branding agency, Winkreative, for additional insights gathering, conceptualization, execution and production to bring the new campaign to life. The rollout of “Welcoming You Like Family” includes a comprehensive advertising campaign, refreshed visual identity and omnichannel marketing activation, including the Loews website, hotel rooms and social media networks. On property the campaign is further reflected as part of the “new normal” with signage and touchpoints throughout hotels to safely, and warmly, guide guests through their stay.
Now, more than ever, as travel resumes, travelers want to feel safe, protected and cared for, just as they would at home, or when visiting family. What makes the guest experience at Loews properties particularly special is that Loews team members are empowered to provide unscripted, familial service, further illustrated through campaign taglines such as “a smile that says you’re home” and “the space to be yourself.”
“Welcoming You Like Family” illustrates that it is the people behind the Loews brand that bring this new brand message to life and thus Loews team members are featured throughout the campaign creative, including within video and photography assets. Visuals that illustrate ‘Welcoming You Like Family’ include a grandfather and his granddaughter playing chess, children jumping on the bed and a Loews team member welcoming a four-legged guest–scenes that are imbued with the familiarity and pleasures of home, yet take place at a Loews hotel. Photographer Patrick Michael Chin was engaged for the campaign imagery.
“At Loews, we understand that the future of travel is contingent on how hospitality brands make guests feel,” said Sarah Murov, Vice President, Communication & Brand, Loews Hotels & Co. “While important, guest comfort needs to go beyond simply communicating cleaning protocols and statistics. Brands need to find a way to connect with their guests and ensure that a human element to travel remains, even in our currently physically distanced world. Through ‘Welcoming You Like Family’ we aim to do just that.”
Additionally “Welcoming you Like Family” will become the name of the company’s new and enhanced protocols and standards. On property the campaign is further reflected as part of the “new normal.”
SOURCE: Loews press release.
