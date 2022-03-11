Loews Hotels Giving Back Through Loews Loves Teachers Program
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 09, 2022
With teachers under increased pressure throughout the pandemic and teacher shortages affecting schools across the nation, Loews Hotels & Co has launched the Loews Loves Teachers group offer to help give back.
Businesses hosting meetings, events and travel at participating Loews Hotels can receive 2 percent net guest room revenue credit on all paid and occupied rooms and up to 30 percent allowable attrition up to the cutoff date, so the meeting or event can be scaled back if necessary.
Additionally, Loews Hotels & Co will donate 2 percent of the entire guest room revenue of the meeting or event to DonorsChoose, which supports individual teachers or schools with charitable funds. The business or event planner will receive a DonorsChoose gift card within 60 days of the group stay; they can then choose which teacher or school to support.
The offer is available through 2022. Participating hotels include all Loews Hotels, including the Loews Hotel Chicago, the Loews Coronado Bay Resort, the Loews Hollywood Hotel, the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, the Loews Philadelphia Hotel and many more. The only exclusions are the Loews Universal Orlando Resorts and the Bisha Toronto.
For more information or to book the group offer, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS