Loews Hotels Giving Back Through Loews Loves Teachers Program

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 09, 2022

Loews hotels & co, Loews Miami Beach Hotel
Exterior of the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. (photo via Loews Hotels & Co.)

With teachers under increased pressure throughout the pandemic and teacher shortages affecting schools across the nation, Loews Hotels & Co has launched the Loews Loves Teachers group offer to help give back.

Businesses hosting meetings, events and travel at participating Loews Hotels can receive 2 percent net guest room revenue credit on all paid and occupied rooms and up to 30 percent allowable attrition up to the cutoff date, so the meeting or event can be scaled back if necessary.

Additionally, Loews Hotels & Co will donate 2 percent of the entire guest room revenue of the meeting or event to DonorsChoose, which supports individual teachers or schools with charitable funds. The business or event planner will receive a DonorsChoose gift card within 60 days of the group stay; they can then choose which teacher or school to support.

The offer is available through 2022. Participating hotels include all Loews Hotels, including the Loews Hotel Chicago, the Loews Coronado Bay Resort, the Loews Hollywood Hotel, the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, the Loews Philadelphia Hotel and many more. The only exclusions are the Loews Universal Orlando Resorts and the Bisha Toronto.

For more information or to book the group offer, please click here.

