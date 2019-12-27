Major Hotel Growth Expected For Cancun, Riviera Maya
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli December 27, 2019
Mexico's Cancun and the Riviera Maya continue to be two of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and that shows no sign of abating.
Not when the area is expecting a huge hotel growth in 2020.
According to the website Reportur.mx, Cancun and Riviera Maya will see 14 new hotels and 6,000 rooms throughout the course of the new year.
The hotels will be of varying sizes and operated by entrepreneurs from several different countries, including the U.S. Canada and Spain.
The first two lodgings expected to open are the 174-room Hilton Canopy in the hotel zone of Cancun, scheduled for February 2020, and the 1,200-room Planet Hollywood in Playa Mujeres for March, according to the firm Marketing Consultants (MKT).
Other hotels scheduled to open include:
—The Dreams Vista Cancun with 416 rooms in Puerto Cancun
—Express Mission Hotel with 120 rooms in the city center
—The 126-room NH Aeropuerto on the grounds of the Cancun air terminal
—The 675-room Majestic in Playa Mujeres
—In Puerto Morelos, the 1,044-room Senator hotel
—The 156-room Saint Regis Kanai and the 180-room W Kanai Retreat at Punta Bete Xcalacoco
—Nickelodeon is opening a 276-room hotel in Punta Brava
—A new 63-room Beach House will open on the grounds of Grupo Xcaret, as well as the Awakening hotel with 20 rooms, and the 850-room Barceló Riviera Maya.
Tourism officials are expecting 13.2 million airline passengers when 2019 is finished, an increase of 1.8 percent over 2018.
