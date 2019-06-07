Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Announces Global Wellness Day Activities
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti June 07, 2019
The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will kick off its “Ten Years of Wellness” celebration on Global Wellness Day, June 8, 2019, to commemorate a decades’ worth of wellness-related achievements at its luxury spas worldwide.
Thanks to a range of signature concepts, products, and treatments initiated over the past ten years, the Group’s spas have become established as some of the best in the world, now boasting more Forbes ‘Five-Star Spas’ than any other hotel company.
In observance Global Wellness Day, Mandarin Oriental hotels and resorts worldwide will be offering complimentary activities—available to both guests and non-guests—to promote healthy and mindful living.
Global Wellness Day offerings at Mandarin Oriental’s North American properties are planned as follows:
Mandarin Oriental, Boston: On June 8th, the property will curate a wellness-centered itinerary for guests, beginning with a yoga and mindful meditation class, and followed by a special Himalayan Sound Therapy session. Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy healthy refreshments and enter a raffle to win a Digital Wellness Escape spa treatment.
Mandarin Oriental, Canouan: The hotel’s specialty stay package, Canouan Island Calm, is being featured as a complement to Global Wellness Day. It includes accommodation for three nights, a bottle of champagne and two spa treatments; with a choice of Caribbean Dream, Time Rituals, or Digital Wellness Escape.
Mandarin Oriental, Miami: A Global Wellness Day event will be held on June 8th on the property’s South Lawn, which will include an instructional high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class and a singing-bowl session. Guests will also receive a five-day wellness guide, highlighting various fitness and lifestyle excursions available throughout the city.
Mandarin Oriental, New York: June 8th’s Global Wellness Day celebration will consist of a series of wellness sessions from 9:30 AM–12:30 PM, produced in partnership with Jess Davis, Folk Rebellion and Lululemon. These will include a digital well-being session, a special yoga class and a guided meditation with gong bath.
Mandarin Oriental, Washington, D.C.: On June 8, guests can enhance their capacity for mindful presence by attending a Hydrate and Meditate session in the Garden Room, hosted by D.C.-based modern meditation and power-nap studio, Recharj and Aromatherapy Associates.
In another example of the Group’s commitment to increasing access to personal wellness activities, Mandarin Oriental is also rolling out a new, futuristic workout feature—“Mirror”—which will available in specialty suites across its U.S. properties. “Mirror” is a full-length mirror that, when turned on, transforms into an interactive on-screen trainer, allowing guests to select from a menu of in-room workouts. Its near-invisible design allows for increased wellness accessibility without compromising the luxurious design of each specialty suite.
