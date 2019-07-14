Margaritaville And One Particular Harbour Coming To The Bahamas
The one and only Jimmy Buffett was in Toronto on the weekend to entertain loyal parrotheads at a waterfront concert. But there was also business being done, as officials from the Margaritaville complex in The Bahamas also were on hand.
A combination Margaritaville Resort and One Particular Harbour condominium complex (named for one of Jimmy’s sing-along songs) is being built in downtown Nassau and is slated for a soft opening next spring; with a formal opening perhaps around the May 24 weekend.
It’s a seven-acre property that also features a marina that can accommodate 150-foot yachts and a public access boardwalk lined with tiki huts. There also will be a Margaritaville restaurant with a pool bar, outdoor deck and three unique bars.
The Resort will have an open-air shopping concourse, movie theatre, bowling alley, a spa, a kids’ club and a private beach. There’s also a waterpark with a cave aquarium, cascading pool, infinity pool, surf simulator and more.
The One Particular Harbour units will range from studios to three-bedrooms and will have contemporary furnishings, granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. All units have an eight-foot wide, glassed-in balcony overlooking the water and unobstructed views of the Caribbean.The development will feature an infinity pool, outdoor fire pit, hot tub, library, kid’s playground and fitness centre.
“It’s right in the heart of historic downtown Nassau,” Philip Jalufka, President and CEO of Legacy International, an international real estate firm, told TravelPulse Canada. “You can enjoy the lifestyle and that sense of the Bahamas, but then walk right into downtown for shopping, restaurants and more.”
Asked what separates Margaritaville and One Particulalr Harbour from other resort complexes in the area, Jalufka said Baha Mar and Paradise Island each have a variety of brands.
“When you show up at a Margaritaville resort you’re getting a fun, expected lifestyle that caters to every demographic, from firefighters to billionaires. You know when you come here you’re going to have a hell of a lot of fun.”
Jalufka said there are roughly 180 units at One Particular Harbour, from studios that average 400 square feet all the way to 6,000 square foot penthouses. Prices range from the low $300,000’s (USD) to upwards of $6 million.
This is the second in a series of One Particular Harbour condos mixed with a hotel development. The only one that’s open now is in Sarasota, but it’s not a Margaritaville-branded resort.
Buffett’s Margaritaville Resorts are expanding in rapid fashion. There are currently resorts in several cities in Florida, as well as Nashville, Biloxi and other U.S. cities. There are also Margaritaville Resorts in Costa Rica and on Grand Cayman. New ones are coming soon to New York City, Fort Myers, Belize, Panama City Bach, Cancun and Jacksonville.
That’s going to mean a lot of limes, and more than a few shakers of salt.
