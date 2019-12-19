Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancun is Now Available for Bookings through GOGO Vacations
December 19, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers can now book the resort thought GOGO Vacations with up to a 60 percent savings on bookings made by January 12, 2020.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancun, Margaritaville’s first inclusive resort experience, opening in March 2020, is pleased to announce its partnership with GOGO Vacations, a leading travel wholesaler with locations nationwide.
As of today, Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancun is live for bookings with GOGO Vacations, the first tour operator to go live with the casual-luxe resort, offering up to 60 percent savings for bookings made by January 12, 2020, for stays starting March 18, 2020. In the coming weeks, bookings for the resort will be live with all tour operators.
Located beachfront along the stunning Riviera Maya coastline in Mexico, Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancun will deliver world-class amenities, service, and top-quality food and beverage. This, in combination with Margaritaville’s authentic sense of fun and escapism, promises to make for a new favorite tropical vacation destination.
Guests will be presented flip-flops and welcome drinks upon arrival, setting the tone for a refreshing Island Reserve inclusive experience. With only 148 guestrooms and suites, the intimate beachfront property allows for a highly personalized vacation, with plenty of space to seek refuge at any of the resort’s four pools, four restaurants, six specialty bars including a License to Chill Bar and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, and 8,000-square-foot St. Somewhere Spa, by Karisma.
Reflecting a savings of up to 60 percent, rates at Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancun start at $200 per person, per night based on double occupancy. For bookings, visit gogowwv.com. Rates are Island Reserve Inclusive and feature accommodations, top quality food, premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, 24-hour room service, Joe Merchant’s In-Room Bar Experience, and Island Ambassador service.
For more information on Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancun, visit margaritavilleislandreserveresorts.com.
SOURCE: Margaritaville press release
