Marriott Bonvoy Launches Week of Wonders to Show Appreciation for Members

In appreciation of travelers' aspirations, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's travel program, is kicking off a Week of Wonders starting today until the 15th of October 2020. The celebration is aimed at bringing members joy and happiness by encouraging travel where possible and providing opportunity to experience the pleasures of travel in your own home.
Each day this week will feature a different Wonder with themes such as rejuvenation, comfort, discovery, inspiration, and delights. These Wonders will include great travel offers at renowned brands that are part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, EDITION and W Hotels.
"We are all yearning for the time when we can again freely travel and explore the world," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty, Marriott International. "With Week of Wonders, we are bringing members great offers, content and experiences across the entire Marriott Bonvoy portfolio to inspire travelers to dream of travel or recreate their favorite travel experiences at home."
Wonders of Rejuvenation: Travelers don't need to travel far to truly escape. For those looking for a spontaneous getaway, Week of Wonders will feature ideas so travelers can enjoy tailored experiences closer to home. Be it a getaway for the whole family with curated family activities, a wellness trip to rest, relax and rejuvenate or a culinary filled staycation for avid foodies, travelers are sure to be spoilt for choice.
Wonders of Comfort: Traveler can rekindle memorable trips and dream about future journeys by taking home the comforts of travel with 30 percent off Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques on all merchandise including brand signature items like The Westin Heavenly Bed, The Ritz-Carlton Fragrance Collection, EDITION Hotels Le Labo amenities, St. Regis Frette Collection and W Hotels robes.
Wonders of Discovery: Members can discover more of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio being able to book rooms with points for up to 33% less than standard rates at more than 7,000 participating hotels and resorts worldwide for stays through November 30, 2020. All redemption pricing for participating hotels will be in off-peak rates including sought after hotels such as:
—The St. Regis Bali
—Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui
—W Singapore -- Sentosa Cove
Wonders of Inspiration: Even as sports stadiums stand empty, passionate fans who travel to watch their teams play can still feel a part of the action knowing there will be a seat waiting for them in the future.
Wonders of Delight: Members can taste more with enhanced member discount with up to 30% off dining at more than 2,700 restaurants and bars across Asia Pacific.
These samples are just a few of the ways Marriott Bonvoy is showing its appreciation for its loyal members with Week of Wonders. In addition, Marriott Bonvoy Members in Asia Pacific stand a chance to win exclusive prizes throughout the Week of Wonders including 1 million Marriott Bonvoy Points, hotel stays, gift cards for dining and more. Those who are not Marriott Bonvoy members can easily join the program by visiting marriottbonvoyasia.com/weekofwonders to take advantage of Week of Wonders before October 15.
