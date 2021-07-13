Last updated: 10:40 AM ET, Tue July 13 2021

Marriott International Earns Top Score on Disability Equality Index

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 13, 2021

Marriott International has earned the top score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the second year in a row and has been named on the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion list.

Part of Marriott’s culture is to create safe and inclusive spaces for any gender, race, sexual orientation or ability level. It has won several achievements and awards for its efforts, including the National Organization on Disability’s (NOD) Leading Disability Employer, as well as a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for several years.

Marriott International is also partnered with around thirty organizations that help foster this diversity and inclusion. For disability inclusion, some notable partnerships include those with the American Foundation for the Blind and the US Business Leadership Network, which is a national disability organization that helps businesses to be more inclusive to those with disabilities.

The DEI was created by The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. It measures criteria including culture, leadership, employment practices, diversity, community engagement and more to create one of the best disability inclusion assessment tools in business.

For more information on Marriott’s many diversity and inclusion efforts, please click here.

