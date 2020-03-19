Marriott International Provides Update Amidst Rapidly-Evolving Coronavirus Situation
Hotel & Resort March 19, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Marriott International details some of the measures it's employing to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis' impact on its finances and operations; adjusting its forecasts for 2020; and keeping partners and investors informed through a conference call with top executives, held earlier today, and now available via telephone replay or transcript.—Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Marriott International, Inc. provided the following business update on March 18, 2020, amidst the rapidly-evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
Arne M. Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International ("Marriott" or the "company"), said, "The travel industry is being impacted in unprecedented ways by COVID-19. As the virus and efforts to contain it have spread around the world, demand at our hotels has dropped significantly. We are working tirelessly to take care of our associates, our guests, our owners and our other key stakeholders.
"The situation is changing by the day and there is still tremendous uncertainty, but we feel it is important to share an update on some of what we have seen to date and describe key measures we are executing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. While we cannot predict today how long this crisis will last, we know that it will get behind us. And when it does abate, lodging demand will rebound. We are confident that our company has the expertise and the resources to weather this crisis."
Business Performance Update:
2020 got off to a solid start. Global RevPAR1 growth in the first two months of the year was down 0.3 percent worldwide and up 3.2 percent, excluding Asia Pacific. For January and February, RevPAR increased 3.5 percent in North America, with full-service hotels particularly strong, up 4.4 percent. Europe RevPAR was up 3.2 percent, while Caribbean and Latin America increased 1.2 percent and Middle East and Africa RevPAR was flat for the first two months. Asia Pacific RevPAR declined 24.7 percent through February, with Greater China down 52.1 percent and the rest of Asia Pacific down 8.4 percent because of the COVID-19 situation in that region.
Today, there are very early signs of improvement in Greater China, as workers return to their jobs. The number of closed hotels in Greater China has declined from over 90 hotels a month ago to under 30 today. While occupancy levels in Greater China are still under 15 percent today, this is an improvement, and trend lines are pointing in the right direction.
In the rest of the world, where the crisis is much more recent, the trend lines are still negative. North America and Europe have seen occupancy levels below 25 percent over the last few days, compared to around 70 percent a year ago. The company could see further erosion in performance in the weeks ahead and does not expect to see material improvement until there is a sense that the spread of the virus has moderated. Marriott continues to work with its customers to navigate through this crisis. While there have been historically high levels of cancellations for stays through the first half of this year, there have not yet been meaningful group cancellations for 2021 related to COVID-19, and many group customers are at least tentatively rebooking for later in 2020.
Mitigation Plans:
The company is taking numerous proactive steps to mitigate the negative financial and operational impacts of COVID-19. Business contingency plans have been implemented and will continue to be adjusted in response to the global situation. At the property level, contingency plans include measures such as closing food and beverage outlets, reducing staff and closing floors or even entire hotels. The company has also temporarily deferred most brand standards to help owners and franchisees, including delaying renovations due in 2020 by one year, deferring required furniture, fixtures and equipment funding and suspending brand standard audits.
At the corporate level, these steps include making significant cuts in senior executive salaries, requiring temporary leaves in North America, shortening work weeks around the world and canceling non-essential travel and spending. Marriott estimates these cost-cutting measures will reduce 2020 corporate general and administrative costs by at least $140 million. As additional measures continue to be implemented, this number is expected to grow.
The company has also taken steps to dramatically reduce costs related to programs and services that hotels reimburse it for, such as marketing costs, to be more in-line with the expected decline in funding given likely lower systemwide revenues. The company has also reviewed its investment spending plans and currently expects to eliminate or defer at least one-third of its prior forecast of $700 to $800 million of spending in 2020, generally proceeding with funding only when the company was previously obligated.
Balance Sheet Update:
In the current environment, a major priority is preserving liquidity. Marriott has a $4.5 billion revolving credit facility that expires in June 2024 to provide liquidity when needed. As of March 17, the company has drawn down $2.5 billion primarily to support commercial paper maturities. The company's levers to preserve cash include reducing or eliminating share repurchases, suspending the cash dividend, reducing payroll and other costs and cutting back investment spending. The company has not repurchased shares in 2020 other than the $150 million of share repurchases reported in the February 26, 2020 press release, and Marriott anticipates that its previously announced first-quarter 2020 dividend, payable on March 31, 2020, will be the last until conditions improve. The company is also working with vendors and other partners in order to preserve working capital.
Update on 2020 Outlook:
Given the meaningful coronavirus impact experienced to date and the uncertainty and fluidity of the ongoing situation, Marriott withdraws all aspects of its outlook and assumptions for 2020 provided in its press release on February 26, 2020, and on its February 27, 2020 earnings call.
Conference Call:
Marriott held a conference call for the investment community to discuss this update on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 8:30 am ET. Mr. Arne Sorenson, Marriott International's president and chief executive officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss current developments.
The conference call was webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website. Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to A replay will be available at that same website until March 18, 2021, at marriott.com/investor under the link entitled "Business Update". A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 am ET, Thursday, March 19, 2020, until 8:00 pm ET, Thursday, March 26, 2020. To access the replay, call 404-537-3406. The conference ID for the recording is 5881206.
Marriott may post updates on its response to COVID-19 and other matters on its investor relations website at marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at news.marriott.com. It is possible that the information Marriott posts on these websites could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on these websites. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.
SOURCE: Marriott International press release.
