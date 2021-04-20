Marriott International Signs Agreement to Debut JW Marriott Brand in Spain
WHY IT RATES: Marriott International has contracted with developer company Millenium Hotels Real Estate to bring the JW Marriott brand to Spain, having acquired a historical property in the central Plaza de Canalejas, right in the heart of Madrid, which is expected to open in 2022. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Marriott International today announced it has signed an agreement to introduce the JW Marriott brand to Madrid, offering discerning guests a new destination to rediscover a balance in mind, body and spirit, in the heart of the city. Located in the central Plaza de Canalejas, JW Marriott Madrid will be developed by Millenium Hotels Real Estate as part of their lease agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Belagua and is expected to open in 2022.
“Having recently opened our 100th JW Marriott hotel worldwide, we are excited to debut the JW Marriott brand in Madrid. This incredible city is home to iconic architecture, an enviable culinary scene, as well as stunning parks and botanical gardens, and the new JW Marriott Madrid is located in the heart of it all,” said Jenni Benzaquen, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Design Hotels & Europe, Middle East and Africa Brand portfolio, Marriott International. “JW Marriott encourages guests to be mindful and present, and we believe the brand is particularly suited to today’s luxury traveler who seeks enriching, rejuvenating escapes, paired with rich culture and exceptional service.”
The hotel’s design will be led by local architects Arvo Arquitectura de Juan, with interiors by the Madrid team at Rockwell Group. Design plans are expected to offer a sense of balance and warmth, inspired by the principles of mindfulness, using natural elements, interesting textures and tactile spaces. The restored property is expected to offer 139-guestrooms which will include two floors of suites, all featuring outdoor terraces. Plans for public spaces include a lobby bar, a distinctive restaurant and wellbeing spaces.
“We are delighted with the acquisition of this spectacular, historical asset and to announce that it will become part of the iconic JW Marriott brand and the first JW Marriott hotel in Spain,” said Javier Illán, President of Millenium Hotels Real Estate. “This property will perfectly demonstrate Millenium Hotels’ investment focus to acquire incredible properties to become the very best luxury hotels in prime areas of major cities, operated by the finest brands. In this case, the hotel is in an extraordinary location in Plaza de Canalejas, one of the most exclusive areas of Madrid, with an even brighter future ahead as one of the capital’s leisure, cultural, and culinary centers.”
JW Marriott Madrid’s central location will offer guests the ideal base from which to explore the city’s key cultural attractions including three museums, the Prado, the Thyssen-Bornemisza and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia. Next to the hotel, a luxury shopping experience can be enjoyed at Galeria Canalejas which offers more than 40 boutiques. The hotel is just 20 minutes by car from Madrid-Barajas International Airport.
Marriott International currently operates 93 properties in Spain across its portfolio. JW Marriott Madrid will join Marriott Bonvoy’s growing portfolio of over 7,600 hotels globally.
