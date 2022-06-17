Last updated: 09:22 AM ET, Fri June 17 2022

Marriott Launches Abound by Marriott Vacations

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz June 17, 2022

Queenstown, New Zealand, villas in New Zealand, Homes & Villas by Marriott International
A Homes & Villas by Marriott International rental property in Queenstown, New Zealand. (photo via Marriott International)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide announced a new owner benefit and exchange program to launch this summer, Abound by Marriott Vacations.

Abound by Marriott Vacations provides access to over 90 vacation club resorts, over 8,000 Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 2,000 vacation homes and 2,000 experiences, including tours and cruises.

Vacation club resorts include Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club-branded properties.

The new program will debut a dedicated Abound by Marriott Vacations website upon launch, with information on the benefits of vacation ownership, the participating resorts and more.

“We are incredibly excited to debut Abound by Marriott Vacations, which is our gateway for enrolled vacation owners to embark on exceptional travel adventures around the globe, helping them make a lifetime of meaningful vacation moments with those they care about most,” said President of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, John E. Geller, Jr.

