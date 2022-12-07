Marriott To Expand With More Than 35 New Luxury Hotels in 2023
December 07, 2022
Marriott International has revealed plans to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023.
The hotel giant's robust portfolio of luxury brands includes The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts.
Marriott currently has more than 200 luxury hotels in its development pipeline, with this year's openings including a slew of international debuts and highly anticipated properties in places like Japan, Kenya, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, among other destinations.
The Ritz-Carlton brand will lead the way with two new hotels in North America, including its first property in the Pacific Northwest with The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, and The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie in Scottsdale, Arizona. The brand will also welcome The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne in Australia and The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka in Japan. Meanwhile, Ritz-Carlton Reserve will expand next year with Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve close to the historic Chinese valley of Jiuzhaigou and Nujuma and a Ritz-Carlton Reserve located off the West Coast of Saudi Arabia and part of the country’s Red Sea project.
St. Regis will celebrate new openings in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula (The St. Regis Kanai Resort), Chicago, Belgrade and Saudi Arabia while Marriott's W Hotels chain is anticipating debuts in Prague, Budapest, Edinburgh, Sydney, Macau and Milan. W New York – Union Square and W Hollywood will also be revamped.
EDITION Hotels will unveil its first properties in Italy, Mexico and Southeast Asia next year, growing to 21 total destinations by the end of 2023, with openings planned for Rome, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Tokyo, Ginza, Singapore, Jeddah and Doha.
The Luxury Collection will add new properties in destinations such as Turkey, Barbados, Japan, Mexico and Tbilisi, Georgia while the JW Marriott brand is slated to expand into places like Madrid, South Korea's Jeju Island, Dallas, Xi’an, Berlin and Kenya.
"We are looking to the great reimaginers, people who perceive crises as moments of opportunity to rethink their lives and reimagine the world around them. Our collective mindset has changed from viewing travel as a luxury commodity to an activity vital to overall well-being," said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand and Marketing Officer, Marriott International. "More than ever before, our guests are prioritizing more meaningful travel and time spent with loved ones, looking for experiences that reflect their personal values and enhance their overall quality of life."
"Whether it's a focus on nurturing closer relationships, a desire to be more present, or finding ways to make a positive impact, across our luxury brands we are evolving to allow our guests to focus on what they believe matters most," Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President, Luxury Brands, Marriott International, said in a statement. "As we grow our portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts in some of the most iconic and compelling destinations globally, our expanding footprint allows us to offer the transformative experiences that lead to a renewed sense of purpose and enhanced mental and physical well-being for the modern luxury traveler."
Marriott currently boasts nearly 500 luxury hotels in 68 countries around the world.
