Marriott's Element Hotels, Le Meridien Celebrate Milestone Dual Opening
Patrick Clarke February 15, 2023
Marriott Bonvoy is celebrating the milestone opening of Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown in Utah this winter.
The dual-branded property marks Element's 100th global opening and its first in Salt Lake City and also signals the very first Le Méridien property to open in Utah.
Located just six miles from Salt Lake City International Airport and within 30 miles of several popular ski destinations including Brighton Ski, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area and Snowbird, the combination property will be managed by San Diego-based hospitality management platform Azul Hospitality Group.
Guests will also have easy access to Vivint Arena, the Salt Palace Convention Center and a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in the West Quarter in the heart of Salt Lake City's Warehouse District.
"This is a milestone moment nestled against the mountains for two of Marriott Bonvoy's lifestyle brands as we open Element Hotels' 100th hotel and our first Le Méridien property in Utah," Tina Edmundson, Global Brand & Marketing Officer, Marriott International, said in a statement. "With Element's longer-stay lifestyle offering and Le Méridien's essence of savoring the good life, intermixed with Salt Lake City's high-altitude beauty, travelers can discover two unique experiences that allow for extraordinary memories."
Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown includes 144 rooms and suites featuring highlights such as floor-to-ceiling windows with city views and emerald tile-adorned showers while Element Salt Lake City Downtown offers another 126 sustainable rooms and suites equipped with city-view floor-to-ceiling windows, fully equipped kitchens, spa-like bathrooms with eco-conscious amenities and the signature Heavenly beds.
Meanwhile, the property's signature restaurant, Adelaide, is a French and New Orleans-inspired urban brasserie with Cajun undertones. What's more, guests can look forward to Van Ryder, the first full-scale hotel rooftop experience in Salt Lake City.
Other highlights include a rooftop fitness center with a pool, a ballroom and open-concept meeting spaces.
