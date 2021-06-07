Maui’s Ideal Villa Vacation on Ka'anapali Beach
Hotel & Resort Eric Bowman June 07, 2021
Everyone wants comfortable accommodations after traveling thousands of miles.
A villa or condo provides that and so much more.
The right villa needs to have a home away from home feel to it and one with updated features and easy access to the beach in a paradise location is certainly the cherry on top.
At Ka'anapali Beach Resort on the island of Maui, the Maui Kaanapali Villas and The Whaler deliver on these needs for an amazing vacation in Hawaii.
The breathtaking views at these villas are quite memorable, but you might find the most enjoyable moments are with your loved ones all together in the kitchen or at the dining table enjoying each other’s company.
Having the full kitchen, complete with nice appliances and cookware, is an absolute game-changer. Whether you’re making breakfast together every morning or opting for a night in for dinner, having the option to cook a full meal really adds to the vacation experience.
While both are located on the beautiful Ka'anapali Beach and feature full kitchens in the rooms, a fitness center, and outdoor grills for guests, they each provide their own strengths to help better suit what you and your travel crew might be looking for in a spacious stay at the beach.
As Hawaii prepares to lift all travel restrictions this summer, discover what these villa condos have to offer.
Maui Kaanapali Villas
Located on 11 acres of exotic tropical gardens, the Maui Kaanapali Villas (MKV) truly deliver on the laid-back Hawaii vacation that so many travelers covet. The proximity to a larger beach setting is one of MKV’s top strengths.
The quieter ambiance here was much needed after two flights totaling a 12-hour journey from the East Coast.
MKV manages 180 rooms in a variety of categories. The two-bedroom suites can sleep up to six guests and are 1750 sq ft. The ocean view, garden view deluxe and premium rooms range from 920-1260 sq ft and can sleep up to three or four depending on the room. The studios are 660 sq ft and have a max occupancy of three guests per room.
The premium rooms do feature larger, updated bathroom spaces as well as upgraded furniture and bedding. Tile flooring and unique décor also help give the rooms a great beach-vibe setting.
The property also features two pools and an onsite restaurant. Castaway Café is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers an array of delicious dishes from pancakes and eggs (cooked in a variety of ways) for brunch to fresh fish, kalua pork nachos and more for lunch and dinner.
MKV is also offering a “Three for Free” special when you book right now, which includes the 6th night free and daily breakfast for two at Castaway Café included.
The Whaler
Just down the beach walk and on the other side of Pu'u Keka'a (the Black Rock) from MKV, The Whaler is a condo villa with two 12 story towers featuring stunning views of the ocean and mountain.
It may feel like you’re headed to a hotel room as you walk off the elevator but once you open the door to your roomy villa condo you will fall in love. Kick off your shoes and enjoy the soft carpet in the bedrooms.
The Whaler managers 140 rooms in a variety of categories. Studios are 640 sq ft. and can sleep up to 3 people. One bedroom, one-bathroom garden and ocean view rooms, as well as one-bedroom two-bathroom ocean view rooms, can sleep up to 4 guests and are either 1114 or 1118 sq ft. The two-bedroom villa condos are 1952 sq ft. and can sleep up to six guests.
Some of the rooms at The Whaler are in the premium category, meaning they’re guaranteed to be equipped with updated fixtures.
There is only one pool and the beach here does get more crowded, however, you can rent a pool cabana as well as an umbrella for the beach.
The influx of people is largely due to its location being next to Whaler’s Village. The shopping and dining area features multiple restaurants, tons of great shops and even a supermarket. So much is at your disposal to help enhance the overall vacation experience.
Something for Everyone
Staying at Ka'anapali Beach gives guests a remarkable beach experience and so much more.
From parasailing to sunset cruises to zip-lining and helicopter tours, plus great shopping, dining and a championship-level golf course, there is something for everyone. Additionally, depending on the time you visit, you might even be able to see whales from your balcony. Prime whale watching season in Maui ranges from November through May. You can also hop on a boat for a closer whale watching experience as well.
The Whaler and MKV both provide spacious, comfortable accommodations but you better book fast if you want to visit this summer because according to management, summer bookings look like they will indeed surpass 2019 numbers.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Maui, Hawaii
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS