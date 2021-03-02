MGM Resorts Names Clorox Official Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer Brand
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International March 02, 2021
WHY IT RATES: MGM Resorts’ new arrangement with Clorox, one of the world’s most trusted cleaning brands, to serve as the hotelier’s exclusive provider of disinfectant products will further support MGM Resorts' Seven-Point Safety Plan. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced it is teaming with The Clorox Company as the exclusive provider of disinfectant and hand sanitizing products for guest use at more than 20 MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas and across the United States. As the "Official Guest Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer Brand of MGM Resorts," Clorox®, one of the most trusted brands in cleaning, will supply disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer throughout guest-accessible areas of the company's properties in support of MGM Resorts' industry-leading Seven-Point Safety Plan.
"The health and safety of guests and employees remains our top priority, and we're thrilled to partner with Clorox to support those efforts," said John Flynn, Vice President of Administration at MGM Resorts. "Disinfecting and hand sanitizing are key components of our Seven-Point Safety Plan, and Clorox's century of expertise and trusted brand make it a valuable ally in our ongoing mission to build confidence at our resorts and help keep guests and employees safer."
MGM Resorts will offer Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Hand Sanitizer dispensers to guests throughout their entire stay—in hotels, restaurants, casino floors and in other guest-accessible shared spaces.
"Disinfectants and hand sanitizers continue to play an important role in reducing the spread of germs and giving consumers peace of mind that their health, safety and well-being are a top priority," said Heath Rigsby, Vice President of Out of Home at The Clorox Company. "We're proud to be able to work with MGM Resorts to support their health and safety initiatives as they continue to welcome guests back across their properties."
Clorox products will help support MGM Resorts' Seven-Point Safety Plan, a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures developed with experts and designed to put health and safety at the center of everything the company does. Launched in May of 2020, the plan features everything from temperature checks, personal protective equipment and physical distancing, to enhanced cleaning, air quality control and digital innovations designed to support contactless, convenient guest experiences.
For more information, visit mgmresorts.com.
SOURCE: MGM Resorts International press release.
For more information on MGM Resorts International
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS