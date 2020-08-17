MGM Resorts Reveals Reopening Date for The Mirage
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke August 17, 2020
MGM Resorts International will reopen The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip on August 27, just in time for Labor Day Weekend.
The company has reported "better than expected" results since reopening at least 10 of its Las Vegas properties with a comprehensive Seven-Point Safety Plan in place that includes screening and COVID-19 testing for employees, mandatory face masks for both employees and guests as well as a strict physical distancing policy and the option of contactless check-in and check-out through the MGM Resorts App, among other enhanced health and safety measures.
"As we have slowly and thoughtfully reintroduced our properties across the country, we have placed the health and safety of our guests and employees first at all times," MGM Resorts' CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement accompanying Friday's announcement. "Reopening The Mirage allows us to bring many more of our employees back to work, which is critical in the recovery of our community."
Keep in mind that the availability of services and amenities at The Mirage will vary amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, MGM is offering complimentary self-parking for guests as valet parking is currently unavailable.
Guests can visit MGMResorts.com/en/open.html for up-to-date information on which MGM resorts, venues and amenities are open and to learn more about the company's Seven-Point Safety Plan.
