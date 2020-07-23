MGM Resorts Prioritizing Safety With Contactless Check-In, Additional Measures
Guests checking into MGM Resorts International properties can do so with confidence and without contact this summer.
MGM implemented a Seven-Point Safety Plan based on guidance from medical and scientific experts ahead of its recent reopening of domestic properties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
One key aspect of MGM's comprehensive health and safety plan is digital innovation. For example, guests can currently complete the check-in process entirely by themselves with no contact via the MGM Resorts mobile app. Guests can verify identification, process payment and obtain a digital room key through their mobile devices or access a physical key through self-serve key encoders.
Nonetheless, guests will still have the option to check-in the traditional way with the help of an employee while maintaining a safe distance.
"MGM Resorts focused on developing a plan that puts health and safety at the center of everything we do. Our 'Seven-Point Safety Plan' is the result of months of consultations with public health experts and outlines our comprehensive approach to welcoming guests back safely," MGM Resorts Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said upon May's announcement.
Other safety innovations include digital menus available to view on guests' personal mobile devices via QR code and text message notifications when a guest's table is ready so there's no need to stand in line.
But that's only one aspect of MGM's thorough protocols, which also include physical distancing measures such as floor markers and plexiglass barriers; mandatory mask usage in public areas unless seated and eating or drinking; screening, temperature checks and additional training for employees as well as enhanced routine cleaning based on CDC guidelines and custom-built handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations available in high-traffic areas of each resort.
"Our properties will not look the way they used to for a while, and that’s not only okay, it’s critically important. We will continue providing the hospitality experiences we are known for, but we must do so safely," added Hornbuckle. "We will continue working with experts and following guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government officials and regulators as we evolve these protocols based on the latest information."
MGM has also taken action to improve its HVAC systems in an effort to mitigate the risk of virus transmission and established important incident response protocols to limit potential COVID-19 spread in the event that a guest or employee tests positive.
The latter policy ensures that the infected individual has access to medical treatment and that exposed areas are thoroughly sanitized. If possible, MGM will also notify those who may have come in close, prolonged contact with the person. What's more, both medical and security personnel are available to respond quickly in the event of an incident.
Contact your travel advisor or visit MGMResorts.com for information regarding which properties are open and what services and amenities are available in addition to the company's full seven-point safety plan.
