MGM Resorts Unveils Revamped Loyalty Rewards Program
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Donald Wood January 06, 2022
MGM Resorts announced it would roll out a reimagined loyalty rewards program, dubbed MGM Rewards.
Starting on February 1, both gaming and non-gaming guests will have unprecedented access to over 20 of MGM Resorts’ premier destinations across the country. The company’s five member tier levels—Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and NOIR—will remain in place.
For the first time, non-gaming customers will be able to earn MGM Rewards Points just like their gaming counterparts. The points are redeemable for complimentary food and beverage, entertainment, hotel stays and more.
“MGM Resorts boasts an unrivaled collection of resorts and amenities for our guests from around the world,” MGM Resorts Vice President Anil Mansukhani said. “As every guest experiences our properties in unique ways, MGM Rewards is designed to recognize and reward every member with experiences uniquely suited to their preferences, whether that’s attending an incredible concert, enjoying a world-class meal or staying in a luxury suite.”
“MGM Rewards was developed as a direct result of customer feedback and now offers more ways to earn, more ways to redeem, and more exclusive benefits at MGM Resorts’ 20+ destinations nationwide,” Mansukhani continued.
MGM Rewards offers members new and exclusive marquee benefits, including waived resort fees (Gold+), Tier Achievement Travel Credit to Las Vegas (Platinum+), complimentary tickets to MGM Rewards concerts (Pearl+), advanced suite upgrades for up to three nights (Platinum+), access to exclusive tier appreciation events and experiences (Gold+) and 4 p.m. late check-out (based on availability; Platinum+).
As an added benefit, MGM Rewards Points and Slot Dollars will not expire for Pearl+ members due to account inactivity.
MGM Rewards grants members access to the company’s entire portfolio of luxury properties in the United States, from Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas; to Borgata in Atlantic City; Beau Rivage in Mississippi; and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.
