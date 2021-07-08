Moon Palace Cancun To Host Hootie & The Blowfish Vacation Concert
The Moon Palace Cancun resort announced it will host Hootie & the Blowfish’s first destination concert vacation event, a 4-day rock concert festival called HootieFest: The Big Splash.
Featuring performances by Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Better Than Ezra, Spin Doctors, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin N Cryin, the rock fest will include pool party and beach performances from January 26-29, 2022.
The tickets for the event, which include all-inclusive accommodations, concert access, roundtrip air and more will open for sale on July 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET. A 24-hour pre-sale will begin July 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET, which interested individuals can gain access to through this sign-up link.
“We were blown away by the response from fans during our last tour,” notes front man Darius Rucker. “It was so special to be back on stage together and to know that people still love the music as much as we do. What better way to keep that celebration going than in Mexico!?”
Located nearby are the ruins of Chichen Itza, the beautiful island of Isla Mujeres and all of the outdoor and water activities guests can imagine.
The event will be a single-use plastics-free concert area, and all waste made from the event will be sorted and diverted from landfills. Lastly, donations made from purchasing a ticket package will go to the Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation to be redistributed to local charities.
