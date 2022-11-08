Last updated: 10:31 AM ET, Tue November 08 2022

More Americans Planning Hotel Stays During Holidays

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood November 08, 2022

Opened door of hotel room in morning
Opened door of hotel room in the morning. (photo via oatawa/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

New data shows that more holiday travelers plan to stay in hotels this year, with around 54 percent of Americans likely to book a stay over the next three months.

According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) Hotel Booking Index Survey, 31 percent of Thanksgiving travelers plan to stay in a hotel during their trip, compared to the 22 percent who planned to do so in 2021.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Christmas market in Berlin

Strong US Dollar Creating Increased Demand for European...

Downtown Atlanta, Georgia

gallery icon The Best US Cities To Visit for Thanksgiving

Grinchmas at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Kicking Off Holiday Celebration Experiences

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway

Delta Air Lines Readies for Holiday Travel Season

As for Christmas, 28 percent of travelers plan to stay in a hotel, compared to 23 percent last year. Among the respondents certain to travel for leisure in the next three months, 54 percent plan to stay in a hotel.

“This survey bolsters our optimism for hotels’ near-term outlook for a number of reasons,” AHLA CEO Chip Rogers said. “The share of holiday travelers planning hotel stays is rising, plans for business travel are on the upswing, and hotels are the number one lodging choice for those certain to travel for leisure in the near future.”

Overall holiday travel is likely to be slightly depressed in 2022, though, as the 28 percent of Americans reporting they are likely to travel for Thanksgiving and 31 percent for Christmas are down from 29 percent and 33 percent, respectively, in 2021.

In total, 66 percent of Thanksgiving and 60 percent of Christmas travelers plan to drive to their destinations, while 24 percent and 30 percent plan to fly. Another 61 percent said they plan to take more leisure trips in 2023 than this year.

“This is great news for our industry as well as current and prospective hotel employees, who are enjoying more and better career opportunities than ever before,” Rogers continued.

There are still concerns among American travelers, though, as 85 percent of respondents reported that gas prices and inflation are a consideration in deciding whether to travel over the next three months, compared to 70 percent who said the same about COVID-19 infection rates.

As for business travel, 59 percent of adults said they are likely to hit the road for work over the next three months, with 49 percent planning to stay in a hotel during their trip.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
InterContinental Presidente Cozumel Resort & Spa: Cozumel, Mexico

18 Caribbean Resorts You Can Book with Credit Card Points

5-Star Luxury Resort in Punta Cana Is All-Suite and All-Inclusive

Waldorf Astoria Cancun Debuts in the Mexican Caribbean

Club Med Announces 2023 Developments, New Resorts and Sailing Yacht

Marriott Bonvoy Partners with Rakuten for Loyalty Exchange Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS