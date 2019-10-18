New All-Inclusive Offering at Margaritaville Grand Cayman
Hotel & Resort October 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: This new offer from Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman includes three meals and unlimited beverages from $150 per person.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman has an amazing island escapism vibe; here you are expected to take nothing other than relaxation seriously.
To make a vacation truly stress free, worry-free and wallet free, the resort has launched a new all-inclusive offering.
Adults can add this on to any existing room reservation or package for just $150 per person, per night. Up to two children per room, ages five and under, eat free when sharing a room with adults partaking of the new all-inclusive option. Kids up to 17-years old will pay half price ($75 per person, per day).
Breakfast, lunch, dinner and beverages by the glass at all restaurants and bars are included, as well as the 15 percent service charge. The hardest part about this for guests will be selecting what to eat.
The resort, which recently completed a top-to-bottom renovation and relaunched its culinary program, has a number of mouth-watering options to choose from. Celebrated Chef Roy Yamaguchi’s first Caribbean outpost, Eating House 1503, gets rave reviews (special menu available for all-inclusive guests).
A signature “spiked Italian soda” menu at the resort’s Frank + Lola’s, located in the open-air lobby, is a must-try, as well as the homemade pizzas. The brand-new Keys Cafe serves up favorites such as BLT Avocado Toast, Jerk Chicken and Wafflewich, tacos, burritos and many other mouth-watering, island-inspired options.
Guests can take a cocktail to lounge on the resort’s gorgeous private cove at the beginning of Seven Mile Beach. Or head to the swim-up 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and have the bartender make one of the resort’s signature frozen cocktails.
More than just food and beverage is included. From corn hole and snorkeling to kayaking, paddle boarding and bicycling, all are complimentary for guests to enjoy. And if doing nothing at all is what is on the day’s to-do list, floats and tubes are readily available for lounging, as well as plenty of chaise lounges both poolside and on the beach.
Rates start from $456.25 nightly for room and the all-inclusive offering, based on double occupancy, including tax and service charges, for travel through December 19, 2019 ($156.25 is base nightly starting rate for room-only).
SOURCE: Margaritaville press release.
For more information on Grand Cayman
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS