New Culinary Voluntourism Experience at Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta
Hotel & Resort Velas Resorts November 03, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Guests who enjoy giving back to the communities they visit will appreciate a new offering from Velas Resorts in Puerto Vallarta, which combines a love of cooking with an opportunity to help care for the elderly. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Casa Velas, an adults-only boutique hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, introduces a new philanthropic experience that gives travelers the opportunity to give back to the local community.
Guests at the resort can partake in an educational group cooking class of traditional Mexican dishes with locally-sourced ingredients and then take the meal to Asilo San Juan Diego, a non-profit assisted living residence in Puerto Vallarta.
At the facility, the guests will partake in a tour and share in the meal with its senior residents.
The new offering will take place on the 15th of every month. Complimentary transportation will be provided to and from Casa Velas.
All-inclusive resort rates for this property start at $268 per person per night based on double occupancy.
At Casa Velas, luxury accommodations, gourmet meals, premium liquor and wine, 24-hour suite service, use of the fitness center facilities, WIFI, taxes and gratuities are included in the nightly rate.
For more information, visit HotelCasaVelas.com.
SOURCE: Velas Resorts press release.
