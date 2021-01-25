New Dörr Hotel To Open in Wisconsin’s Door County in Late May 2021
Hotel & Resort Theresa Norton January 25, 2021
A new hotel plans to open in late May in the village of Sister Bay in Wisconsin’s Door County, a popular vacation destination for Midwesterners. The Dörr Hotel is the area’s first newly built hotel in almost 20 years.
The Dörr Hotel has 47 contemporary rooms and suites, a two-story cedar-beamed lobby with fireplace and lobby bar, an outdoor courtyard with fire pit and lawn games and a guest experience team who will design Door County touring itineraries.
Situated in the heart of Sister Bay, just a short walk from the Lake Michigan shores of Green Bay and Sister Bay Beach, the hotel combines charm with contemporary design. The four-story cobalt blue building, with a gabled roof with inset balconies, features modern Nordic-inspired interiors. Most accommodations have bay-facing balconies, while the nine suites will feature fireplaces and outdoor terraces with waterfront views.
According to the hotel’s principal owner Christopher Schmeltz, who frequently visited Door County while growing up and now calls the area home, The Dörr will embody a sense of Hygge, a Danish term that refers to coziness and contentment.
“In designing the hotel, we were continually inspired by the area’s Scandinavian heritage, natural beauty and relaxed atmosphere,” Schmeltz said. “We set out to create a modern hotel with a warm and inviting ambiance that celebrates Door County.”
The Dörr will feature a dedicated Director of Guest Experiences and a team of hosts who will serve as area ambassadors and help customize each guest’s stay and create personalized area tours year-round.
The Dörr’s guest rooms, including suites, will feature white shiplap walls and natural oak, custom-built furnishings, and black tile and white quartz bathrooms. All rooms will offer a 50-inch flat-screen Smart TV, Bluetooth speakers, Keurig coffee machines, glass-front refrigerators and bathrobes.
Guests will be greeted upon arrival with a complimentary welcome drink along with free Wi-Fi and a daily breakfast snack. Guests can also order customized food baskets for guest room delivery.
The Dörr will offer a wine and beer selection along with small plates in the lobby from 3 to 9 p.m. daily. Outdoor beverage service will be available.
Working with neighboring restaurant CHOP, The Dörr can offer meeting space for up to 100 guests.
The hotel will provide a limited number of house bicycles, tennis and pickleball equipment, snowshoes, walking poles and beach chairs for guests’ complimentary use.
The Door County Peninsula is the narrow thumb of Wisconsin which juts out into Lake Michigan. Located 85 miles from Green Bay, the area is known for its stunning beauty and miles of shoreline. The early French explorers referred to the area as Porte des Mortes (Door of Deaths) due to the treacherous waters between the tip of Door Peninsula and Washington Island. More than 250 shipwrecks occurred, and today scuba divers and snorkelers can explore some of these ancient wrecks.
With 298 miles of shoreline, 11 lighthouses and five State Parks, the area has long been a favorite vacation retreat for those who enjoy the great outdoors. Miles of trails offer year-round hiking and cross-country skiing and snowshoeing opportunities. Culturally, Door County features more than 100 galleries and art studios and is home to the Peninsula School of Art and two theatre companies that offer outdoor summer performances. Extensive shopping and dining opportunities are available throughout the area which strongly supports independent retail stores and restaurants. The Dörr will be home to an independently owned clothing boutique.
The Dörr is now taking reservations. Room rates range from $175 to $440 per night. For further information, call 844-944-0354 or click here. Free onsite parking is available along with an electric vehicle car charging station.
For more information on Wisconsin
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS