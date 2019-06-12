New Jersey Passes Law Requiring Hotel Employees to Wear Panic Buttons
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood June 12, 2019
New Jersey officials passed legislation Tuesday making the state the first in the country to require hotels to provide workers with wearable panic buttons.
According to The Associated Press, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed the bill mandating hotel employees wear the company-provided devices that will allow users to summon help quickly in case of an emergency.
Major hotel chains such as Marriott International and Hilton had already announced their intention to implement the wearable panic buttons before the legislation was passed. Other states such as Illinois, Florida and Washington are also considering similar requirements.
“I am proud to sign panic button legislation to give hotel workers security and the ability to immediately call for help should they need it,” Governor Murphy said.
The new law will go into effect in January 2020 and applies to hotels with 100 or more rooms.
After the legislation was passed, housekeepers and their union representatives applauded the effort, saying that many employees have felt unsafe on the job at times.
For more information on New Jersey
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS