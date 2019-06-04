New Orleans' Historic Le Pavillon Hotel Completes Extensive Renovation
WHY IT RATES: Following a large-scale refresh, this AAA Four-Diamond, French Quarter-adjacent historic hotel is ready to reveal its brand of classic luxury, reimagined. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Glamorous and grand, the reimagined Le Pavillon Hotel greets guests with a new, lavish design embracing its rich, storied past, as the hotel proudly announces the completion of an extensive renovation. Revealing classic luxury reimagined through dramatic enhancements, Le Pavillon Hotel offers a premier experience in a coveted location, recognized as a ‘Top Hotel in New Orleans’ by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler.
“Sharing this beautiful renovation is so exciting for our team,” said Parker Sams, General Manager of Le Pavillon Hotel. “We have worked very hard to elevate the feel and service while simultaneously enhancing the actual product. Our team is committed to an amazing guest experience that complements both this city’s energy and the history of the hotel.”
The renovation includes updates and refurbishments to the lobby, front desk, over 8,000 square feet of indoor and rooftop event and meeting space while reinventing the lobby bar, Cachette 1907 and new signature restaurant, Bijoux. Providing a vibrant welcome in both décor and feel, the newly refreshed Le Pavillon space presents an enticing elegance in blue and grey hues paired with bold colors and brass and crystal embellishments. The large-scale refresh follows the transformation of Le Pavillon Hotel’s guestrooms and signature suites, redesigned to reflect the lively city’s story.
“We are proud of the inspired new design that transformed this hotel into a majestic work of art,” said Jale Hashimi, Divisional Vice President of Remington Luxury and Independent Division. “As we embrace the impressive updates, we celebrate the extensive history anchoring Le Pavillon in the culture of New Orleans.”
Under the leadership of award-winning Executive Chef Derek Mckenna, Bijoux, centered around a majestic, Czechoslovakian chandelier, presents French cuisine with a New Orleans twist at breakfast and lunch, as well as an a la carte brunch on the weekends, while dinner is served in Cachette 1907. Coining its name from the French word Cachette, which means hideout, and 1907 as the year that the hotel originally opened its doors, Cachette 1907 was once a hidden respite for cocktails and gatherings among NOLA leaders during prohibition and was accessed by a secret passage to keep names unsullied. Keeping its speakeasy charm, the vintage Brunswick mahogany bar offers hand-crafted, specialty cocktails as well as local New Orleans beers while surrounded by a railing from the Grand Hotel in Paris.
Rich in tradition, Le Pavillon Hotel serves an infamous peanut butter and jelly sandwich late night snack in the lobby from 10-11 p.m. An evening ritual stemming from a weary businessman’s cravings, the nightly treats are served with hot chocolate and cold milk.
On the corner of Baronne and Poydras Street in the Central Business District of New Orleans, just blocks away from the French Quarter, Le Pavillon Hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is recognized as a AAA Four Diamond rated hotel.
